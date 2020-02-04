It's been two years since Altered Carbon first debuted on Netflix and Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman) surrendered Ryker's sleeve. But now, Kovacs has a new sleeve and a whole lot of new problems, if this first look at Season 2 is any indication.

In the teaser trailer released by Netflix on Tuesday, viewers are introduced to Anthony Mackie as the latest iteration of The Last Envoy. Season 2 will pick up 30 years after the Season 1 finale with Kovacs being drawn back to his home planet as part of his quest to find Quell (Renée Elise Goldsberry). Once again, Kovacs will find himself responsible with the task of solving a series of murders, but when Kovacs discovers that the deaths are connected to his lost love he realizes that this new mission is his most complicated one yet.

While Kovacs has a new face (and some sweet new fighting moves, as briefly glimpsed in the teaser), Altered Carbon Season 2 is welcoming a lot of familiar faces back into the fold. In addition to Goldsberry, the new episodes will also feature the returns of Will Yun Lee, who played the original sleeve of Takeshi Kovacs and will return in an unknown role, and Chris Conner, who plays the A.I. hologram Poe.

The cast is also expanding to include an array of new additions, each of whom play a crucial role in the new mysterious mission Kovacs finds himself on this season. Altered Carbon's Season 2 cast also includes Lela Loren as Danica Harlan, the ambitious governor of a planet; Simone Missick as Trepp, an expert bounty hunter; Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, an unemployed A.I. who links up with Poe; Torben Liebrecht as Col. Ivan Carrerra, a Protectorate Special Forces leader hunting down Kovacs; and James Saito as Tanaseda, a centuries-old Yakuza boss who has history with Kovacs.

Altered Carbon Season 2 will premiere Thursday, Feb. 27 on Netflix. Season 1 is available to stream now.