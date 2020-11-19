To give you something to look forward to, ABC has announced early 2021 premiere dates for a number of scripted series. The lineup includes shows you already love and a new one you should definitely check out.
The Nathan Fillion-starring procedural The Rookie returns for its third season on Sunday, Jan. 3, while mixed-ish debuts its second season on Tuesday, Jan. 26. And if you're looking for something completely new, Call Your Mother, the Kyra Sedgwick comedy about a woman who inserts herself back into the lives of her kids, premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
The network also revealed when your favorite shows like The Good Doctor, black-ish, The Goldbergs, The Conners, and Grey's Anatomy all return from their winter breaks.
Check out the premiere dates for ABC's upcoming scripted series below.
Sunday, Jan. 3
The Rookie (10/9c)
Monday, Jan. 11
The Good Doctor (10/9c)
Wednesday, Jan. 13
The Goldbergs (8/7c)
American Housewife (8:30/7:30c)
The Conners (9/8c)
Call Your Mother (9:30/8:30c)
Wednesday, Jan. 20
For Life (10/9c)
Tuesday, Jan. 26
black-ish (9/8c)
mixed-ish (9:30/8:30c)
Big Sky (10/9c)
Thursday, Mar. 4
Station 19 (8/7c)
Grey's Anatomy (9/8c)
A Million Little Things (10/9c)