7 Shows Like Firefly Lane to Watch While You Agonize Over the Wait for Season 2

If you've even watched two seconds of Netflix's soapy drama Firefly Lane, then you've no doubt binged the entire season in a matter of days. The addictive series follows two forever besties -- Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) -- who are attached at the hip and take on life's challenges together. Maybe you're into the romantic drama that follows the two around, or the fact that boyfriends and husbands may come and go, but female friends are forever. Or maybe you like Firefly Lane because you find it absolutely ridiculous, a little confusing, and entirely addictive because of the twists, the interweaving timelines, and the bizarre fashion and makeup. Whether you love-watched it or hate-watched it, you probably finished it so fast that you're dying for more.

Well, until a second season has been announced -- our guess is that it will be back for a Season 2 -- you'll just have to look elsewhere to get your fix. We're helping you take your first step with a list of shows like Firefly Lane that you can watch next. Like Firefly Lane, these recommendations center on female friends who stick it out through thick and thin, bad boyfriends, and sexist bosses, even as the circumstances of how they got together change. Here are seven shows like Firefly Lane.

Justin Breuning and Joanna Garcia Swisher, Sweet Magnolias Eliza Morse/Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

One of the things that makes Firefly Lane such an addictive watch is that it covers all the basics that you want from a soapy binge: troublesome romance, problems in the workplace, and family drama, all of which we know will be overcome with a nice glass of wine a good friend to talk to. Duplicate that formula, mellow things a notch or two, and occasionally swap out the wine for some whiskey, and you've got Sweet Magnolias, a Hallmark Channel-esque story about three lifelong friends in South Carolina and their complicated, small-town lives. This series features three best friends, Maddie (Joanna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley), as they deal with their exes, going into business together, and, of course, overthrowing the patriarchy. While not as raucous as Firefly Lane's craziest parts -- no one gets shot in a convenience store, for example -- it's just as sweet.







Diesel La Torraca, Brianne Howey, and Antonia Gentry, Ginny & Georgia Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Ginny & Georgia seems tailor-made for fans of Firefly Lane as a positively bingeable follow-up. The series stars Brianne Howey as a mother moving her two children, Georgia (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca), from Texas to a small town in Massachusetts for a fresh start on life. Though the main pairing in Ginny & Georgia is a mother and daughter, their relationship is closer to peers than your typical parent-child duo on TV, as they both learn from each other, just like Tully and Kate. Relationships, work, and other major life obstacles are the main drivers of drama here, and thanks to flashbacks to Ginny's troublesome childhood, you'll also get some time jumps just like Firefly Lane. There's a bit more focus on the lives of teens in Ginny & Georgia, but trust me when I say their drama is just as thick as anything adults have been through.







Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

The bond between Tully and Kate was built on a lifetime friendship that started in high school, and you don't get much thicker than that. But the ties between Dead to Me's Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are nearly unbreakable, as they're stuck with each other over dire circumstances. The dark comedy wastes no time getting serious, as it's revealed that Judy tries to befriend Jen, whose husband was recently killed in a hit-and-run accident, at a grief support group before we learn that Judy was the driver of the car that hit Jen's husband. That sounds heavy, but Dead to Me manages to make it exciting, with many more reveals to come, further intertwining these two women as friends with loads of secrets.







Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, Gilmore Girls CBS Photo Archive, CBS via Getty Images

Where to watch: Netflix

One of the all-time classics when it comes to girl talk, Gilmore Girls set the blueprint for many shows that came after it, including Firefly Lane (Kristin Hannah's book wouldn't exist without it, either). The series stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, a mother and daughter who live in the small town of Stars Hollow. Lighter and bubblier than Firefly Lane, Gilmore Girls deserves credit for establishing soapy primetime dramas from a female perspective... as well as perfecting the art of the love triangle.







Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan in Virgin River Season 2 on Netflix. Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Firefly Lane is already proving itself to be one of Netflix's most popular soapy dramas, but the current champ is Virgin River, a comforting melodrama about heartbreak, taking a chance, and building yourself back up (sound familiar?). Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Mel, a nurse practitioner and recent widow who leaves Los Angeles for a quieter life in a small Northern California town. There she meets a handsome bartender and former Marine (Martin Henderson) and the sparks fly, but can she let go of the past to build a brighter future? And if you're looking for more than just romance and tight-knit friendships, the town of Virgin River also gently dips its toe into some unsavory criminal activity, resulting in one major cliffhanger.







Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham, Playing House Robin Von Swank/USA Network

Where to watch: USA, Amazon (for purchase)

Tully and Kate were pals through the best and worst -- well, for most of the series, anyway -- and it was a friendship between girlfriends rarely seen on TV. But if you're looking for the most rock-solid relationship between gal pals ever seen on TV, USA's Playing House is it. The comedy follows besties Maggie (Lennon Parham) and Emma (Jessica St. Clair) as Emma helps Maggie with her pregnancy and raising her kid following Maggie separating with her husband. It's rare that any show gets an accurate look at female friendship, but Playing House nails it, possibly because Parham and St. Clair just so happen to be long-term besties in real life.







Bruce McGill, Sasha Alexander and Angie Harmon, Rizzoli & Isles Doug Hyun

Where to watch: Hulu

If you are in the mood for more female BFFs who have been through it together, then look no further than the 2010 TNT series Rizzoli & Isles, which comes with a good heaping of crime procedural goodness too. Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander star as the titular Rizzoli and Isles, a Boston homicide detective and her best friend/chief medical examiner. They like to solve crimes and then kick back with a glass of wine and a good movie after a hard day of criminal investigating. Most importantly, these women have each other's backs through any scrape and difficult situation, just like Tully and Kate.

