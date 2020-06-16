Things are lining up for old Liz Lemon. Like a 30 Rock bit come to life, NBC has announced that the stars of 30 Rock will reunite this summer to "celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal's 2020-21 television season." Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and more will reprise their roles from the Emmy-winning sitcom for the hour-long special, which is set to premiere on Thursday, July 16 at 8/7c on NBC.

"We're all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC," said executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock in a statement. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."

In addition to reuniting the cast of 30 Rock for what will no doubt feel like an alternate-universe TGS with Tracy Jordan, the special will also feature stars from across NBCUniversal's portfolio. The ad-free hour is part of NBC's alternative approach to this year's Upfronts, the traditional advertising week that was altered this spring in the wake of production shutdowns. It will highlight new and returning shows from NBC, Telemundo, USA, Syfy, E!, Bravo, and more.

Hopefully it will also clarify whether Jack Donaghy (Baldwin) managed to make it 1997 again through science or magic.

Broadway Video and Little Stranger, Inc. will produce the special in association with Universal Television and NBCUniversal Creative Partnerships. Saturday Night Live's Oz Rodriguez is set to direct.

The 30 Rock Upfront special premieres Thursday, July 16 at 8/7c on NBC. It will be rebroadcast across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC, as well as available to stream on Peacock on Friday, July 17 at 9/8c.

30 Rock is available to stream on Hulu.