Updated 7/12: NBC has released a trailer for the upcoming 30 Rock special, and it confirms that Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) is handling the COVID-19 pandemic about as well as anyone could've expected. Which is to say she's wearing a mask with a photo of her own mouth on it so she can safely berate strangers for not wearing masks.

The trailer also gives us quick glimpses at our favorite characters, Jack (Alec Baldwin), Jenna (Jane Krakowski), Tracy (Tracy Morgan), and Kenneth (Jack McBrayer), who all seem to be holed up in their own homes, too. The special airs Thursday, July 16 at 8/7c on NBC, and by the hammer of Thor, we just can't wait.

Things are lining up for old Liz Lemon. Like a 30 Rock bit come to life, NBC has announced that the stars of 30 Rock will reunite this summer to "celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal's 2020-21 television season." Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and more will reprise their roles from the Emmy-winning sitcom for the hour-long special, which is set to premiere on Thursday, July 16 at 8/7c on NBC.

"We're all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC," said executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock in a statement. "To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."

In addition to reuniting the cast of 30 Rock for what will no doubt feel like an alternate-universe TGS with Tracy Jordan, the special will also feature stars from across NBCUniversal's portfolio. The ad-free hour is part of NBC's alternative approach to this year's Upfronts, the traditional advertising week that was altered this spring in the wake of production shutdowns. It will highlight new and returning shows from NBC, Telemundo, USA, Syfy, E!, Bravo, and more.

Hopefully it will also clarify whether Jack Donaghy (Baldwin) managed to make it 1997 again through science or magic.

Broadway Video and Little Stranger, Inc. will produce the special in association with Universal Television and NBCUniversal Creative Partnerships. Saturday Night Live's Oz Rodriguez is set to direct.

The 30 Rock Upfront special premieres Thursday, July 16 at 8/7c on NBC. It will be rebroadcast across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC, as well as available to stream on Peacock on Friday, July 17 at 9/8c.

30 Rock is available to stream on Hulu.