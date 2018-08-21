The 40 Best Guest Stars on The Office, Ranked

The Office is well known for its eccentric and hilarious main cast of characters, but the characters who've graced us with pitch perfect cameos over the years are no slouches in the comedy department either. They've made us laugh until we're rolling on the floor, and now it's time to pay tribute to those unforgettable characters despite the brief amount of time we had with them. These are the 40 best cameos from the sitcom, ranked by a highly scientific algorithm measuring the combination of hilarity and likability.

Don't get us wrong: Idris Elba is great in his part as Michael Scott's new boss, Charles Miner. But the former Wire actor's character is supposed to be unlikeable. He succeeded, so he's ranked low. Though in our hearts, he'll always be number one just for that sexy smile alone. Kelly Kapoor knows what we're talking about.

Elba, who debuted in "New Boss," appeared in seven episodes throughout the show.