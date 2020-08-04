The 100 Cast Then and Now: Season 1 to Season 7

Sign in to customize your TV listings
It feels like just yesterday we were watching the pilot episode of The CW's sci-fi series The 100, as a group of seriously underprepared juvenile delinquents were sent from space down to a radioactive Earth. Now, here we are seven seasons later watching fully-grown adults face bigger and badder obstacles all across the galaxy!
We can't help but get emotional when reminiscing about all the ways Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Bellamy (Bob Morley), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), and the rest of the gang have grown and changed over the years, which is probably why we made this "Then and Now" gallery. And yes, we've thrown in the rest of the cast's first appearances -- from Lindsey Morgan's early in Season 1 all the way to newbies like Lola Flanery who have only joined recently.
From their first appearances on the show to their Season 7 debuts, take a trip down memory lane and scroll through these photos of The 100 cast then and now!
Bob Morley, The 100
Bob Morley, The 100
Marie Avgeropoulos, The 100
Marie Avgeropoulos, The 100
Lindsey Morgan,The 100
Lindsey Morgan, The 100
Richard Harmon, The 100
Richard Harmon, The 100
Jarod Joseph, The 100
Jarod Joseph, The 100
Sachin Sahel, The 100
Sachin Sahel, The 100
Adina Porter, The 100
Adina Porter, The 100
Luisa D'Oliveira, The 100
Luisa D'Oliveira, The 100
Tasya Teles, The 100
Tasya Teles, The 100
Lola Flanery, The 100
Lola Flanery, The 100
Eliza Taylor, The 100
Eliza Taylor, The 100