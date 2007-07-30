Join or Sign In

1 of 21 Sean Smith/jpistudios.com
Backstage with members of TV Guide's Hot List panel - Michelle Ryan, Skeet Ulrich, Masi Oka and Matt Dallas
Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto confirm that Zach will indeed be playing Spock in the next Star Trek movie
Steve Carell and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson attend Day 2 of the convention to promote the upcoming Get Smart
