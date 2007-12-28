Join or Sign In

1 of 10 Darren Banks/Splash News, Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
In a scandal-plagued year, Britney Spears shaved her own head and later appeared out of shape and dazed at the VMAs.
Jennifer Love Hewitt spoke up after being criticized for her bikini-clad shape while vacationing in Hawaii.
Anna Nicole Smith, famous for the weight roller coaster she was on most of her life, died from an accidental drug overdose.
Rapper Kanye West's mother, Donda, died unexpectedly in November after complications from plastic surgery.
Tyra Banks appeared on her talk show in the same bathing suit that had created an uproar about her weight a month earlier.
After appearing superthin earlier in the year, Nicole Richie said she was willing to gain 40 to 50 pounds for her pregnancy.
Four years after dropping a startling amount of weight, Star Jones admitted to having had gastric bypass surgery.
Grey's Anatomy's Sara Ramirez and Private Practice's Amy Brenneman were both part of Dove's campaign to celebrate real women's curves.