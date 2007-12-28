Join or Sign In

Amazon-Video Comedy Central Showtime Apple TV+ DC Universe Disney Plus YouTube Premium HBO Max Peacock source-3036 Netflix Vudu HBO Go Hulu Plus Amazon Prime CBS All Access Verizon

From Jennifer Love to Anna Nicole the biggest beauty news

Shaun Harrison
1 of 10 Darren Banks/Splash News, Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

In a scandal-plagued year, Britney Spears shaved her own head and later appeared out of shape and dazed at the VMAs.
2 of 10 Splash News

Jennifer Love Hewitt spoke up after being criticized for her bikini-clad shape while vacationing in Hawaii.
3 of 10 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com, Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Anna Nicole Smith, famous for the weight roller coaster she was on most of her life, died from an accidental drug overdose.
4 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Rapper Kanye West's mother, Donda, died unexpectedly in November after complications from plastic surgery.
5 of 10 Fame Pictures

Tyra Banks appeared on her talk show in the same bathing suit that had created an uproar about her weight a month earlier.
6 of 10 John Sciulli/WireImage.com, John Shearer/WireImage.com

After appearing superthin earlier in the year, Nicole Richie said she was willing to gain 40 to 50 pounds for her pregnancy.
7 of 10 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com, Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

Four years after dropping a startling amount of weight, Star Jones admitted to having had gastric bypass surgery.
8 of 10

9 of 10 Chris Weeks/WireImage.com, Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com

10 of 10

Grey's Anatomy's Sara Ramirez and Private Practice's Amy Brenneman were both part of Dove's campaign to celebrate real women's curves.