The Best Netflix Romantic Comedies to Watch This Valentine's Day

It is scientifically proven that watching a romantic movie increases your own chances at finding true love. And if it isn't, then science is broken! There's a reason this genre is so adored, and you kind of have to hand it to Netflix for recognizing such an indisputable fact. A whole corner of the streaming service is dedicated to celebrating the rom-com, and no matter what your romantic flavor is -- whether it's something familiar like classic high school love, or something a little more out there, like a man falling in love with a woman who loses her memory every day -- Netflix has something that will satisfy you.

We've rounded up the best rom-coms the platform currently has to offer, so if you're trying to find something that will make you believe in love again or if you're just looking to zone out in front of something easy and rewatchable, these are the best romantic comedies on Netflix (sorry in advance to The Kissing Booth, which is not included).

Set It Up

Set It Up is where it all began for Netflix, at least in terms of the streaming platform being a destination for a good original romantic comedy, so you should start here. Glen Powell and Zoey Deutch have chemistry to spare in this 2018 film as Harper and Charlie, two overworked assistants who decide to play Cupid for their respective bosses (Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs) in the hopes that a romance between the two will allow them to finally have their own lives. Of course, what Harper and Charlie don't plan for is the romantic connection that springs up between them over lots of witty banter and late night pizza.







To All the Boys I've Loved Before, P.S. I Still Love You, and Always and Forever

Based on Jenny Han's young adult trilogy, To All the Boys I've Loved Beforetook the Netflix world by storm when it debuted in 2018. The teen rom-com stars Asian American actress Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey, a hopelessly romantic high schooler who pens letters to all her crushes in order to get her abundance of emotions out. But when those love letters are mailed out to the crushes by her younger sister, she's mortified -- especially because one is delivered to her older sister's boyfriend, Josh (Israel Broussard). To cover up her feelings for Josh, Lara Jean begins fake dating the popular and charming Peter (Noah Centineo) -- another love letter recipient who wants to make his ex jealous -- but old feelings die hard. To All the Boys I've Loved Before has an inherent sweetness to it that calls back to classic '80s films like Say Anything... or Sixteen Candles. Once you've finished it, check out its sequels, P.S. I Still Love You, which introduces yet another recipient of Lara Jean's letters, andAlways and Forever, the third and final film in the saga.







The Incredible Jessica James

Actress and comedian Jessica Williams makes a familiar rom-com trope feel fresh and new in this 2017 romantic comedy. She stars as Jessica, a New York playwright going through a bad breakup with her ex (LaKeith Stanfield) when she meets Boone (Chris O'Dowd), a man going through a divorce, on a blind date. Even through the movie follows a predictable path, it still manages to end up at a surprising destination, and that, coupled with Williams' captivating performance, is one of the reasons to watch this film, which premiered at Sundance.







The Half of It

The Half of It is a delightful and modern coming-of-age film with a queer protagonist. Written and directed by Alice Wu and with a premise similar to Cyrano de Bergerac, the film stars Leah Lewis as Ellie, a closeted Chinese American teen who is approached by a classmate, Paul (Daniel Diemer), to pose as him and send love letters to his crush, Aster (Alexxis Lemire). Unbeknownst to Paul, Ellie also has a crush on Aster... and you can probably figure out that things quickly end up a bit messy. Luckily, the film is anything but.







Always Be My Maybe

Ali Wong co-wrote this 2019 romantic comedy in which she stars as Sasha, a celebrity chef who returns home to the Bay Area to open a new restaurant and runs into her former childhood friend, Marcus (co-writer Randall Park). The romantic chemistry from their teenage years still remains, and after she breaks off her engagement to her fiancé after he delays their wedding yet again, Sasha attempts to embark on a new relationship with Marcus. However, his fears and her fame -- and a great guest spot from Keanu Reeves -- create obstacles that first have to be overcome before true happiness can be found.







Love, Guaranteed

Rachael Leigh Cook starred in one of the greatest teen romantic comedies in history, and she returns to her roots as the lead in Love, Guaranteed. She plays Susan, a lawyer who has taken on one too many pro bono cases and now needs to make some money to keep her practice afloat. She takes on a new (and paying) client, played by Damon Wayans Jr., who wants to sue a popular dating website after going on 986 dates and not finding true love, despite the company's guarantee. Love, Guaranteed is a cute love story, Cook shines, and Wayans makes a solid case for being a romantic leading man for a long time, so don't wait to hit play on this one.

Falling Inn Love

Christina Milian stars in this 2019 film as Gabriela, an eco-friendly designer recently out-of-work and newly single who, fueled by alcohol, spontaneously decides to enter a contest to win a charming and beautiful inn in New Zealand. What she discovers when she finally arrives is a crumbling inn in desperate need of repair, an obvious metaphor for her life. Luckily for Gabriela and for the inn, Jake (Adam Demos), a volunteer firefighter (yes, really) and the town's only restoration expert, is on hand to fix both.







50 First Dates

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore star in this rom-com about a marine veterinarian who falls for an art teacher, with one big catch: A car accident years ago left her with permanent anterograde amnesia, causing her to forget him each day. He resolves to keep winning her back, over and over. This movie is so funny and sweet, and Sandler and Barrymore are such a perfect on-screen pair, that it's no wonder why it's been so beloved for so many years.







Someone Great

Written and directed by Sweet/Viciouscreator Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Someone Greatisn't your typical rom-com. Gina Rodriguez stars in this 2019 movie as Jenny, a music journalist set to leave New York to begin her dream job when she is dumped by Nate (Lakeith Stanfield), her boyfriend of nine years. The film reveals the details of Jenny and Nate's relationship through a series of flashbacks, but as Jenny mourns her longtime relationship, the film digs into love of another kind: the one that exists between girlfriends. Someone Great is ultimately a love letter to female friendship (with an excellent soundtrack), so while it might not be your conventional rom-com, it's definitely worth checking out.





Alex Strangelove

After his mother is diagnosed with cancer, high school student Alex (Daniel Doheny) starts dating -- and makes a plan to lose his virginity to -- his friend, Claire (Madeline Weinstein). Soon after, he meets Elliot (Antonio Marziale), an openly gay teen with an obvious crush on Alex who makes him question everything. This is the perfect movie to watch if you're looking for something that actually breaks the tried-and-true heterosexual rom-com mold.