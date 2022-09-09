The Bachelorette Finalist Erich Schwer Apologizes for High School Blackface Photo

Erich Schwer, a finalist from The Bachelorette Season 19, posted an apology on social media after a photo of him wearing Blackface was shared online.

Earlier this week, a Reddit post showing Schwer wearing blackface in a high school yearbook photo garnered much criticism. Schwer has been a frontrunner for one of the season's bachelorettes, Gabby Windey, and in the ABC reality show's latest episode became the last man standing for Windey. While bachelorette Rachel Recchia still has three contestants vying for her final rose, Windey told Schwer in the episode that he was the only one left out of her men — and confessed her love for him.

Erich Schwer, Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette ABC

In an Instagram post on Sept. 8, Schwer addressed the high school yearbook photo. "I wholeheartedly apologize for the insensitive photo of me in Blackface from my high school yearbook that has been circulating," he wrote. "What I thought at the time was a representation of my love for Jimi Hendrix, was nothing but ignorance."

The post continued: "I was naive to the hurtful implications of my actions to the Black community and those closest to me, and will forever regret my offensive and damaging behavior. I am deeply ashamed by my actions and understand that my apology is only the first step in taking accountability."

While Schwer is the only one of Windey's men remaining, it's unclear whether the two will leave the show engaged. The Bachelorette's two-part season finale begins on Sept. 13, with the second part scheduled to air on Sept. 20.

The Bachelorette's next episode airs on Sept. 13, and will be available to stream on Hulu.