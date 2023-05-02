Renfield is Now Available to Stream at Home with Amazon Prime Video

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you are excited to watch Renfield, then you have the box office failure of 2017's The Mummy to thank. Renfield, the 2023 film starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as Dracula's put-upon servant Renfield, came to be following Universal's decision to put the stops on a shared cinematic universe featuring monsters of the silver screen once the bandage-wrapped ghoul flopped. Universal still wanted to stay in the monster movie business, and focused on individual stories, hence, Renfield came to be.

The comedy wasn't a hit with critics, scoring a disappointing 53 metascore, but fans liked it a lot more, and Cage's performance was lauded by all as a highlight of the film.

About Renfield



Official synopsis from Universal: In this modern monster tale of Dracula's loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

Renfield stars Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Adrian Martinez. Directed by Chris McKay from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley based on an idea by Robert Kirkman.

