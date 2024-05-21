How to Watch the Tonys 2024: Stream the Awards Show Without Cable

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards return to NYC this summer to highlight the best stage plays and musicals of the year. While we still have a few weeks until June, Tony award winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry revealed the nominations in late April along with some of the categories featured in this year's show. Ariana DeBose, the Oscar award winner and West Side Story actress, will reprise her role as the Tonys Awards host for the third year in a row.

Tony Awards Tony Awards

It's never too early to start planning how exactly you'll watch the show, especially with exclusivity between cable and streaming platforms. Here's how you can watch the Tonys.

How to watch the Tonys

As per the official website, the 2024 Tonys Awards Show will broadcast between 8 and 11 pm ET on Sunday, June 11 via CBS and Paramount+. The Tony Awards: Act One pre-show streams exclusively on Paramount+ and Pluto TV, a free-to-use streaming service. CBS is a common channel included in many cable subscription services. However, you can also watch the ceremony straight from the CBS website or CBS app for free. Even if you don't pay for cable, your local TV provider might offer CBS as a free channel for anyone who has a satellite connection.



How to stream the Tonys without cable

The Tonys promotes Paramount+ as its main streaming partner. Thankfully, it's the cheapest service on the list and offers a one-week free trial for its subscriptions. However, Paramount+ isn't the only service that can stream the Tonys. Any service that includes CBS, like Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV, will also have access.

Paramount+ Essential, Paramount's standard subscription, costs $6/month. If you pay for Paramount+ with Showtime, the subscription comes with Showtime originals and live streaming via CBS and PGA Tour for $12/month. As such, only premium members can stream the Tonys live. Other premium perks include ad-free streaming, except for live TV and a few shows, and the ability to download shows onto mobile devices for on-the-go watching.

Other streaming services could be a better option based on your needs, though. Fubo features over 185 channels and 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR with live games that sports fans might enjoy. It also sweetens the deal with a week-long free trial and $20 off its first month. DIRECTV STREAM ups the ante with unlimited Cloud DVR recording, but with a caveat of fewer channels in its library. Meanwhile, YouTube TV is also offering $15 off its first 3 months, which makes it slightly more affordable than neighboring options. Hulu + Live TV might appeal to shoppers looking for family-friendly content, especially with its inclusion of Disney+ and ESPN+. However, it doesn't have a free trial. You need to commit to the $77/month for an ad-supported plan or $87/month for an ad-free plan right away.

That's not all. In addition to Paramount+, Pluto TV will broadcast the Tonys Act One pre-show starting at 6:30 pm ET on the Pluto TV Celebrity channel. Pluto TV is a free service that anyone can use, so long as they have an internet connection. You can watch on any devices that are compatible with Pluto TV, including smart TVs, mobile devices, in-browser or Pluto TV's apps. However, Pluto TV only streams the pre-show for free, not the full awards ceremony.

How to watch the Tonys in person

The Tonys are an invite and ticket-only event hosted at Sofitel New York. As such, only a limited number of people will be able to attend in person.



NYC locals can attend the American Express-hosted "Broadway Fanfare" simulcast event in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. It takes place on Sunday, June 16 at 7:30pm ET, slightly before the show goes live for those watching at home. It's currently a free event that anyone can attend, so expect it to be more crowded than the typical venue. In addition to watching the show live on an outdoor screen, attendees can participate in "onsite activations and photo moments." American Express Card Members can also enjoy exclusive rewards through a dedicated entrance at the event. AmEx hasn't specified what kind of perks to expect.

How to Watch the Tonys from anywhere with a VPN

CBS and Paramount+ are the only official services broadcasting the Tonys Awards Show live. Countries excluded from their coverage won't be able to watch unless they have a VPN. VPNs can change your IP address so that it seems like you're in a different country, even when you're not.

ExpressVPN currently offers 49% off of its standard annual subscription with the first three months free. It offers one-month, six-month, and one-year subscriptions with 30-day money back guarantees. Private Internet Access offers even cheaper deals depending on your needs, and it starts at just $2/month.

Either way, it'd be best to choose a one-month plan if you only want the VPN to stream the Tonys for one night. You can even ask for your money back right after if your reasons fall within the rules of the money-back guarantee.

You can browse the full list of 2024 Tonys nominees directly from the official website. For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.

