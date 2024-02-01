Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Another football season has run its course, and on Sunday, February 11th, it's time to watch the Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are gunning for their second straight Super Bowl championship, and their third in five seasons, after sneaking by the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship, and the 49ers had to pull off a major comeback against the Detroit Lions for the NFC title. If this game is anywhere near as dramatic as the Chiefs' win over the Eagles in last year's Super Bowl, it'll be a great one. If you don't have cable and are wondering how to watch the Super Bowl, we've rounded up all of your streaming options below.

Outside of the game itself, Super Bowl LVIII will be a general pop culture event as usual, with Reba McEntire performing the national anthem, Post Malone singing "America the Beautiful," Andra Day on "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Usher as the halftime performer. And Taylor Swift will presumably be there to support the Chiefs, and you can bet the cameras will pan to her when Travis Kelce makes a good play.

The 2024 Super Bowl is airing on CBS and Univision here in the USA, and that makes things very simple for folks who want to watch without dealing with expensive TV services or cable. You've got three main options, and none of them will cost you anywhere near the price of a month of cable.

Super Bowl 2024 streaming options

The English-language Super Bowl broadcast will be handled by CBS, and you can stream CBS live through a Paramount+ subscription, which costs $6 for the Essential plan and $12 if you want to include the Showtime library. Or, if you're a new subscriber, you can get seven days for free. That's pretty painless.

For the Spanish-language broadcast, you can sign up for Univision Now for $12.

Beyond those options, you can also watch using a streaming TV service. It's more expensive, so there's no need to sign up for one just to watch the Super Bowl — but some of them do have free trials if you're in the market and want to use the Super Bowl as an excuse to try one out.

Cable and streaming aren't the only ways to watch the Super Bowl — if you're in range of your local CBS affiliate, you can catch the game over the air for free, if you have a digital antenna for your TV that can pick it up. Fortunately, Amazon has a lot of them that are pretty cheap and will get to you before the big game.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024 in other regions

You will likely need to sign up for a VPN service to stream the Super Bowl if you live in a region where the game isn't readily available. Streaming services are region-locked, but a VPN can spoof your location to grant access to the streaming services listed above. VPNs also help protect your identity and data while browsing the internet, which is a great perk that makes investing in a subscription service a solid investment in general.

One of the best VPN services in 2024 is ExpressVPN. Thanks to an ongoing promotion, you can subscribe for 12 months of ExpressVPN for 49% off and get three months free. ExpressVPN is just $6.67 per month with this promotion. For an even more budget-friendly VPN, take a look at Private Internet Access. Annual plans are available for just a couple bucks per month.

