Of course there's one person from Westeros who thinks the series finale of Game of Thrones was "perfect" while everyone else held their noses. Do you even need to think for more than one second about who it could be? Here's a hint: The actor clearly stayed in character while praising the ending, because he played one of the series' most polarizing and insane figures.

Yep, tell us what you thought of the ending, Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk).

"When we had the read-through... we ended up doing a standing ovation for 15, 20 minutes," Asbæk told EW at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. "It was a perfect ending."

As a reminder, Euron was a bit of an X factor in Game of Thrones, taking control of the squidy Greyjoys and allying with Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) against Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Dany Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). He seemed to show up whenever it was convenient (Dany didn't see his massive fleet?), killed a dragon with a giant toothpick, banged a queen and bragged about it, then got crushed by some rocks after fighting Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Asbæk hammed it up in the role, turning up the crazy in his memorable scenes. So yeah, his defense of the show's disappointing ending tracks.

His reasoning for the uproar? "People were upset because an era finished," he explained. "I kind of get it. I was a big fan of the show before I started it and became a part of it, and if it had ended in that way, I would have been angry as well. You know when something you like so much says 'no,' it's like a break-up. Game of Thrones broke up with millions of people all over the world, and people got upset."

There you have it, y'all. We got dumped.