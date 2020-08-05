So you've finished bingeing a great TV show and now you have to either accept it's finally time to get off the couch and feed your children and/or pets or find another show to fall in love with and start the cycle all over again. TV Guide heartily recommends the latter (but only after you've cared for all the dependents in your household, of course). That's why we're rolling out new hand-picked recommendation lists every week. They're based on shows you already know and love, so we're confident you'll love these shows too.

Below you will find an alphabetized list of all of our current recommendations. If you don't see a show you like, check back soon, as we're updating our catalog multiple times a week. And if there's a show you're interested in and would like us to cover and recommend similar shows for, please let us know!

History's reality competition Alone drops rugged survivalists into remote wilderness all over the world and challenges them to stay alive. If this sounds like fun to you, here are some similar shows that range from harsh competitions featuring amateurs to educational survival shows hosted by trained professionals.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a an animated adventure series following Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), a 12-year-old boy who teams up with his friends to end an oppressive regime using his unique ability to "bend" all four elements: water, fire, earth, and air. After you finish the series, check out these other shows about super-powered teens, embarking on magical quests, and growing up in a weird, scary world.

Billions fans can fill the Giamatti-sized hole in their hearts with some of these other great, Billions-esque shows. Whether it's a one percent of the one percent New York City setting, twisty legal and financial dealmaking and double-crossing, or flavorful dialogue, these shows are all a little bit Billions.

Damian Lewis, Billions Jeff Neumann, Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

Blindspot, NBC's action thriller starring Jaimie Alexander as a tattooed amnesiac sleeper agent and Sullivan Stapleton as her FBI handler-turned-husband, recently came to an end. Our list of recommendations for what to watch next include shows that feature some combination of action, amnesia, conspiracy, an ass-kicking heroine, an unlikely partnership between a weird loner and a federal agency, and a casual sense of humor.

Bosch, Amazon's adaptation of Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch novels, is an authentic crime drama detailing the life of LA homicide detective and private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver). Our list of recommendations features other great police dramas, some murder mysteries, and shows with complicated men at their center.

Criminal Minds, a CBS drama that ran for 15 seasons, followed the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), which hunted down disturbing killers using crime scene evidence and victimology to create personality profiles. If you've already watched the entire show and are looking for shows like it, check out our list of recommendations, which features other CBS procedurals, shows about serial killers, and more.

If you enjoyed Spike Lee's Vietnam War film Da 5 Bloods and are looking for something similar to watch, you have a lot of options, because there are so many different parts of the movie to choose from. This eclectic list features seven movies that thematically connect with all the different parts of Da 5 Bloods.

Netflix's popular German sci-fi series Dark features multiple generations of four interconnected families caught up in a wibbly-wobbly time-travel mystery involving the apocalypse. After you finish the final season, check out these other great sci-fi shows featuring time travel, intricate world-building, and maybe even the multiverse.

Extraction, Netflix's latest action extravaganza, stars Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary who goes to a foreign country on a mission and shoots his way out after being double-crossed. Our list of recommendations features movies starring other big-name actors with big guns, rock-solid tales of revenge, and Asian action films that let the punching do the talking.

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction Netflix

Friends is an iconic comedy series, but if you've already watched it more times than you can count, check out our recommendation list that features the best hangout comedies, shows inspired by Friends, and shows featuring Friends cast members that Friends fans will definitely love.

Just because you won't get to enjoy another vicarious cup of coffee at Luke's Diner or witness Lorelai (Lauren Graham) randomly turn into a weather woman whenever she smells snow doesn't mean there isn't still something worth watching next. Here are a few ideas for what to watch next if you loved Amy Sherman-Palladino's fast-talking Gilmore Girls.

All the little elements that make Good Witch such a fun series -- visiting the town of Middleton is like a pure shot of sweetness that's strangely addictive, and when you add in the little secret that there are witches, it gets even better -- are also found in these shows, so if you're looking for something similar to Good Witch to watch next, check out our recommendations.

Bryan Fuller's Hannibal, which tells the story of the complex relationship between cannibalistic psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), is a striking piece of art. These shows also feature charismatic serial killers and the people who are likewise obsessed with understanding them. Seriously, there are more than you'd expect.

Homeland, a political thriller starring Claire Danes as a CIA officer and Mandy Patinkin as her mentor at the agency, traveled the globe throughout its eight seasons on Showtime. Our list of recommendations takes you further undercover and features tense stories of espionage, globe-trotting action dramas, and pulse-pounding games of cat-and-mouse.

Justified, based on a short story by crime author Elmore Leonard, is a modern Western starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens and Walton Goggins as his quick-witted foe Boyd Crowder. Our list of recommendations features other recent TV Westerns with complicated relationships, stylish crime dramas, and some of the best dialogue on television.

Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins, Justified FX

The Last Dance, ESPN's sensational docuseries following Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' final championship season, gave us our sports fix when we needed it most. Our list of recommendations features other documentaries that directly expand on stories that were part of The Last Dance, profiles of Michael Jordan-esque sports figures, and great basketball documentaries.

The OA, Netflix's one-of-a-kind fantasy/sci-fi experience, stars co-creator Brit Marling as Prairie, a young woman who resurfaces after having been missing for seven years and calls herself The OA, but more important, she is no longer blind. Our list of recommendations features twisty sci-fi shows, series that may or may not be about the multiverse, and plenty more that will make your head hurt (but in a good way).

It's OK to watch something other than Kevin spill a big bowl of chili for the 136th time, which is why we've compiled this list of shows that will help you ween yourself off The Office by expanding your TV watching just beyond Scranton. And we're not including the obvious picks like Parks and Recreation and The Office U.K., because you've seen those already.

Outer Banks, Netflix's sun-soaked teen drama that pits the haves against the have-nots on the picturesque coast of North Carolina, is a soapy melodrama about John B (Chase Stokes) and his friends' search for lost treasure during one fateful summer. Our list of recommendations features shows that are also set in picturesque locales, explore young love, and are also filled with more soap than a case of Irish Spring.

If you're looking for more shows featuring someone forced into a life of crime, violent battles between drug cartels, or families hiding secrets, we've put together a list of shows that will tide you over. From the show that paved the way for Ozark to some undiscovered gems that follow the same model, these shows will provide the next best thing.

HBO's take on Perry Mason stars Matthew Rhys and gives the classic character a backstory soaked in trauma from World War I. Not all of the shows featured on this list have Rhys in them, and not all of them are set in the 1930s, but they all have something in common with Perry Mason that we think you'll like.

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason HBO

Psych, USA's comedy about a fake psychic detective and his best friend and somewhat reluctant partner in crime, ran for eight seasons and now has two feature-length films under its belt. Our list of recommendations features shows that are full of the same camaraderie between best friends, plenty of eccentric murders, and more of USA's Blue Skies.

FX's biker drama Sons of Anarchy followed the violent exploits and complicated internal politics of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club. Our list of recommendations features more macho soaps about the bonds of brotherhood, dramas exploring power dynamics and criminal organizations, and/or shows with heart-pumping action.

Suits, USA Network's long-running legal drama, follows Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), an arrogant but charming lawyer, and his fraudulent but brilliant protégé Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Our list of recommendations features other memorable USA shows, even more excellent legal dramas, and programs that include central bromances.

Sweet Magnolias, Netflix's new romantic soap starring Joanna Garcia Swisher as a soon-to-be-divorced mother of three who finds a chance to start over with a hunky former Major Leaguer in South Carolina, is a swoon-worthy story laced with small town charm. Our list of recommendations features other series with sweeping romances, shows with quaint small town atmosphere, and dramas that explore second chances at love.

We can't get enough of History's epic historical drama about badass dudes with funny haircuts fighting their enemies and each other for power. If you're here for more history or just here to see someone get their head cut off, you'll find what you need in these shows that are similar to Vikings.

The Walking Dead will shuffle back onto AMC later this year to finish its tenth season. But if you're looking for more shows to watch in the meantime, our list of recommendations includes other zombie shows, other post-apocalyptic shows, other horror shows with a strong dramatic bent, and other shows made by people who also make The Walking Dead.

Netflix's Warrior Nun is a comic book-based series that follows Ava (Alba Baptista), a young woman who is given a second chance at life when an angel's halo embedded in her back revives her from the dead and she becomes part of an elite and secret order of nuns tasked with tracking down and killing demons on Earth. Once you finish the first season, check out these other supernatural shows that feature chosen ones, equally wild premises, and unconventional heroines.

Yellowstone is Paramount Network's neo-Western soap about the Dutton family, the owners of America's largest ranch who are constantly fighting with outside wannabe usurpers and among themselves. This list of similar shows features some dysfunctional family dramas, a contemporary Western, an engrossing crime thriller, and a macho soap.

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them!



