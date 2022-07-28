9 Shows Like Better Call Saul to Watch While You Wait for the Next Episode

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Ursula Coyote/Sony Pictures Television

Every week we inch closer to the end of the second half of Better Call Saul's final season. The past few weeks have gifted us with the return of Gene (Bob Odenkirk), answered and raised questions about Kim's (Rhea Seehorn) fate, and confirmed what happens to Lalo (Tony Dalton), but there's still a lot of story (and many Cinnabon treats) left to enjoy.

While the best way to kill time until then is to watch more Better Call Saul, maybe you should diversify and watch something else. But nothing too different! We've put together a list of shows that share something similar with Better Call Saul — naturally, we didn't include Breaking Bad, since we assume you've already seen it — whether they present a different look at being a lawyer, involve slick cons and slicker conmen, or are darkly comedic with serious stakes.

Barry is a difficult show to explain. It's about a hired killer who gets into acting after attending a class, but it's so much more than its elevator pitch. At the drop of a hat the show can turn from funny and lighthearted to violent and meditative. It's a show that will have you hooked from the first episode. Much like the viewer's complex relationship with Jimmy McGill, you'll find yourself both sympathetic to and terrified of Barry, which is a credit to Bill Hader's ability to dig into the lead character's darkest impulses alongside his desperation to do better. [Trailer]

The Good Fight is another legal drama that'll have you hooked thanks to its strong cast and sharp writing. A spin-off of The Good Wife (don't worry, you can dive right into this series without having seen the other), The Good Fight has spent numerous seasons tackling hot-button issues while doling out some of the best interpersonal drama on television. Come for the legal thrills, and stay for Delroy Lindo and Christine Baranski bringing Robert and Michelle King's twisted take on current events to life with their Emmy-worthy performances. [Trailer]

If intricate storytelling about laws and how they affect people is what you're after, look no further than the stirring limited series Show Me A Hero. Coming from The Wire creator David Simon, the six-episode series follows Nick Wasicsko (Oscar Isaac, great as always), a former cop and now city council member who runs for Mayor and finds himself entangled in bureaucracy, red tape, and racial division, as a proposed public housing development in Yonkers is met with fierce opposition by the mostly-white neighborhood. The series is punctuated by great courtroom scenes, engaging legal battles, and resonant social and political messages. [Trailer]

It feels like Boardwalk Empire got lost in time a bit. It never quite lived up to the expectations set by its clear influence, The Sopranos, and ultimately the show was overshadowed, funnily enough, by Breaking Bad, which came out around the same time. But make no mistake, Boardwalk Empire deserves to be mentioned alongside the "prestige TV" greats, and its relentless tension and focus on shifting social mores during the 1920s Prohibition era make it a good fit for any fan of Better Call Saul. [Trailer]

This might be the closest comparison to Better Call Saul that isn't named Breaking Bad. Billions follows lawmakers and hedge fund elites as they exploit, restrict, and gain power, wealth, and influence. Don't be put off if that sounds stuffy, because the show is anything but. In fact, Billions is funny and outrageous and smart, managing to ground all of its over-the-top moments in good character work that's bolstered by a truly outstanding ensemble cast, led by the likes of Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, and more recently Corey Stoll. If you like watching Jimmy McGill scheming or weaving a tale in the courtroom, you're going to love watching Paul Giamatti chew scenery with verve as United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades, a man who will do anything to obtain justice. [Trailer]

More recommendations:

Scratch that, Lodge 49 might be the best comparison to Better Call Saul. On the surface they might not have much in common. Lodge 49 seems more whimsical and laid back, not nearly as tense as Better Call Saul. But underneath all that, they share similar vibes and a love for secondary characters. Lodge 49, which only managed two seasons before being axed in one of TVs most egregious moments of cancellation, is essentially about a man, Dud (a perfectly cast Wyatt Russell), trying to find his purpose in life and working to pick up the pieces after the death of his father. Along the way he finds himself fitting in with an odd group of people at a fraternal lodge, and works towards rebuilding his life, his connection with his sister, and his father's business. With shades of Thomas Pynchon and the Coen Brothers throughout, Lodge 49 is the ultimate hangout show that also boasts a ton of depth and feeling. [Trailer]

Adapted from the 2010 Australian movie of the same name, this series only knows how to go full throttle. Following a family of criminals who spend most of their time surfing and doing drugs when they're not stealing money, Animal Kingdom is pulpy, often over the top, and wildly entertaining. Ellen Barkin is maddeningly good as the family's matriarch, swinging between love and contempt for her sons, and the show is never short on action sequences, heists, betrayals, backstabs, and drama.

Quite a few contemporary law shows owe their tone and feel to Damages. The thrilling 2007 show not only got all the goods out of its stellar lead performers (Glenn Close and Rose Byrne) across five seasons, but it also did a remarkable job of telling season-long stories revolving around a single case. The attention to detail and the sharp dialogue is absolutely reminiscent of Better Call Saul's focus on longer dramatic arcs filled with nerve-racking twists and turns. [Trailer]

One of the best things Black Monday has going for it, much like Better Call Saul, is its strong cast. Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall and others throw around punchlines and barbs with remarkable chemistry from the get-go. The comedic tone, which often veers into the ridiculous in the best way possible, puts a great spin on the familiar stock market crash story, and the '80s setting is ripe for parody. This underrated show deserves a wider audience, and if you like Better Call Saul's comedic aspects, there's a good chance you'll find something to love in Black Monday. [Trailer]