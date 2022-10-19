9 Shows Like The Flight Attendant to Watch If You Miss The Flight Attendant

T.R. Knight and Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant Jennifer Rose Clasen/HBO Max

The Flight Attendant is an easy show to miss. HBO Max's super fun dramedy stars Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight attendant with a habit of getting herself in trouble. Season 1 is all about her getting caught up in an international murder mystery, while Season 2 finds her sober and side-hustling for the CIA, but still plagued by personal demons while she tries catch a killer who seems to be impersonating her. Its fast-paced liveliness made its success a no-brainer, but we don't know yet whether it'll be getting a third season. Cuoco was pretty clear when she said the plane had landed, but she still left the door open for future seasons further down the line.

But until we know anything for sure, finding a new show to watch is never a bad idea. If The Flight Attendant left you jonesing for more murder mysteries, intriguing thrillers, or complicated women teetering on the brink, we have some suggestions for shows to check out next.

The Flight Attendant Watch on HBO Max

Steve Carrell, The Patient Frank Ockenfells/FX

The Patient comes from the twisted minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, who were also behind one of the greatest shows of the past decade, The Americans, and stars Steve Carell as Alan Strauss, a therapist who gets kidnapped and taken prisoner by his patient Sam Fortner (Domnhall Gleeson), a serial killer hoping to change his ways. The series is as much about Alan's struggle to explore and unravel the inner workings of Sam's mind in order to dissect where his murderous impulses come from as it is about Alan's own familial issues. Where the much zippier Flight Attendant is always on the move, The Patient is more of a "just sit and wait" kind of show, but what bonds them is all the good old psychological torture running through both. [Trailer]

Penn Badgley, YOU Netflix

You and The Flight Attendant are cousins. They're both executive-produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and share key behind-the-camera talent, like awesomely named director Silver Tree. And the connections between the shows are spiritual as well as familial. They're both super-fun thrillers that refuse to take themselves too seriously, blending twisty suspense plots with hilarious dark humor, though You is darker than The Flight Attendant, as its main character Joe Goldberg (Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley) is a sociopathic serial killer. The Flight Attendant and You are doing a very specific "comedic thriller based on a series of novels with a career-redefining performance from its star" thing that no other shows are doing right now. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

Amy Adams and Chris Messina, Sharp Objects Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Sharp Objects, the eerie, atmospheric adaptation of Gillian Flynn's debut novel, stars Amy Adams as Camille Preaker, an alcoholic reporter who goes back to her small Missouri hometown to investigate the murders of two young girls. Camille has a history of self-harm, and memories of her own trauma bubble to the surface once she's reunited with her cold but overbearing mother (Patricia Clarkson). While Sharp Objects lacks the delirious fun of The Flight Attendant, there are shades of Camille in Cassie — they both self-medicate to cope with their pain, and they've both carried their troubled relationships with their mothers into adulthood. It's an incredibly dark series, but gorgeous, fully realized, and totally worth your time. [Trailer]

Alia Shawkat, Search Party Jon Pack/HBO Max

It's hard to describe Search Party, a show that boldly switches genres every season and ends in a completely different place than the one it starts, but let me try: After learning about the disappearance of a college classmate, listless Brooklynite Dory (Alia Shawkat) and her three friends make it their business to track the missing girl down, and everything kind of spins out of control from there. The first two seasons vibrate with a darkly comedic Flight Attendant-esque spirit as Dory and company get embroiled in a crime they absolutely do not have the coping skills or general intelligence to handle, and the final three seasons deal with courtroom drama, psychological torture, and, eventually, cults. And if you appreciate The Flight Attendant's Hitchcockian elements, you'll enjoy Search Party, which at different points pulls inspiration from Vertigo, Psycho, and The Man Who Knew Too Much. [Trailer]



More recommendations:



Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve BBC America

If you love the psychological aspects of The Flight Attendant, meet Killing Eve, a show all about mind games. Sandra Oh plays Eve, an MI5 agent obsessed with tracking down an assassin (Jodie Comer) who calls herself Villanelle. It's a true game of cat and mouse as Villanelle goes to increasingly complicated and dangerous lengths to evade Eve while also harboring a growing infatuation with her, and in the seasons that follow, the two women suffer personal and professional consequences as they invest all their energy into getting closer to each other. While the show's ending was, uh, controversial, the rest is a twisty, absorbing thrill ride. [Trailer]

Ben Schwartz and Sam Richardson, The Afterparty AppleTV+

All your favorites comedians got together and made a murder mystery show, isn't that great? Like if Knives Out were made for the improv crowd, The Afterparty stars Ben Schwartz, Sam Richardson, Ilana Glazer, Ike Barinholtz, Jamie Demetriou, and more as a group of people who become the lead suspects in the investigation into the murder of a pop star (and their high school classmate), played by Dave Franco, after he's killed at the afterparty for their reunion. (John Early and Tiffany Haddish play the cops looking into it.) Each episode spotlights a different character's potential motive, and it all adds up a silly whodunnit that's very watchable and doesn't take itself too seriously. [Trailer]

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building Hulu

For another light mystery about sad people, Only Murders in the Building is the ideal next watch. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star as a trio of neighbors who join forces to investigate a murder in their opulent Upper West Side apartment building, which they report on via their true crime podcast. Their fumbling incompetence will surely remind you of Cassie, and the incredibly charming performances from Martin, Short, and Gomez are as essential to Only Murders as Cuoco's is to The Flight Attendant.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me Saeed Adyani/Netflix

A lot of the shows on this list are about what happens when ordinary people become involved in a crime, and Dead to Me is very much about that, but similarly to The Flight Attendant, it's also a show about how people process (or, in some cases, repress) grief. After Jen's (Christina Applegate) husband dies in a hit-and-run, she decides to join a support group, where she meets Judy (Linda Cardellini), who claims her fiancé has also recently passed away. As their friendship deepens, secrets are exposed, and Jen and Judy get in over their heads trying to cover up and justify their actions. It's darkly comedic and smartly written, balancing its many twists and turns with well-executed commentary on dealing with loss. [Trailer]

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing Niko Tavernise/HBO

Is The Undoing kind of goofy? Yes. Is that part of what makes it so enjoyable to watch? Also yes. The miniseries is the second TV collaboration between creator David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman (their first was Big Little Lies). Here, Kidman plays Grace, a psychologist whose husband, played by Hugh Grant, is named as the prime suspect in the killing of a young woman, which he fervently denies. While Cassie regularly communicates with the deceased spirit of Alex (Michiel Huisman) throughout The Flight Attendant's first season, Grace is tortured by visions of the murder as she descends further into a state of paranoia. If you like watching a well-dressed woman absolutely lose her mind as a result of being adjacent to a murder, this is the show for you. [Trailer]