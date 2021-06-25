Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy, The Bold Type Freeform

We have some bad news: Freeform's lovably ridiculous gem of a series, The Bold Type, is set to wrap up after five seasons. Now here's the good news: Even though it's time to say goodbye to Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), Sutton (Meghann Fahy), and their cohort at Scarlet, there are plenty of fun shows out there that will help fill the void. Think of this list as your own personal piece of highly specific, conveniently timed life advice from Jacqueline (Melora Hardin).

There are so many reasons to love The Bold Type, from its focus on workplace friendships, its tangled web of romantic drama, or its exploration of the challenges young career-driven women face. Or maybe you're just a big fan of fashion journalism! Whatever it is, there's a show here you'll be able to obsess over. Take a walk in our fashion closet of recommendations.

Cierra Ramirez, Good Trouble Freeform

If it's the Freeform vibes you're looking for, it's the Freeform vibes you'll get with Good Trouble. It's actually a spin-off of another Freeform show called The Fosters, though you don't need to have seen it to enjoy Good Trouble. The dramedy follows two sisters, Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), as they move to Los Angeles to follow their dreams in the worlds of law and tech, respectively. It's a little different from the distinctly New York media world setting of The Bold Type, but it focuses just as much on the theme of young professionals navigating life, relationships, and work in the big city. Also, there's a lot of melodrama, if that's your thing. [Watch on Hulu]







Younger TVLand

The Bold Type and Younger are basically twins: two frothy dramas about glamorous young professionals trying to carve out glamorous careers. It's just that one of the young professionals in Younger is secretly a divorced mother. The soapy Darren Star drama follows a woman in her 40s, Liza (Sutton Foster), who passes herself off as a twentysomething in order to get a foothold in the book publishing industry. Along the way, she befriends ambitious millennial Kelsey (Hilary Duff) and gets into a love triangle with the age-appropriate head of the company and a 26-year-old tattoo artist. Her fabulous boss, Diana (Miriam Shor), has a necklace collection that frankly deserves its own Scarlet magazine spread. Is it too late for a crossover? -Kelly Connolly [Watch on Paramount+]







Caitlin FitzGerald and Ella Purnell, Sweetbitter Macall Polay/Starz

Much like The Bold Type, Sweetbitter is show about being a young woman working in New York City. Unlike Emily in Paris, Tess (Ella Purnell) lands a job as a waitress as opposed to a fast-paced magazine. Based on Stephanie Danler's novel of the same name, Sweetbitter is a bit like a darker Bold Type, and it doesn't shy away from Tess' experiences with developing new relationships, both platonic (watching her form a friend group with her coworkers is one of the best parts of the series) and romantic (Tess quickly finds herself developing an uncontrollable infatuation with Tom Sturridige's Jake), and exploring the culture of the city. [Watch on Starz]







Jonica T. Gibbs, Gabrielle Graham, Christina Elmore, Twenties BET

Created by Lena Waithe, Twenties puts a queer Black woman at the spotlight. Hattie, played by Jonica "JoJo" T. Gibbs, is a butch lesbian and just barely holding herself together. At the beginning of the series, she's just been evicted, is throwing herself into flings with women who are unavailable and uninterested, and aspiring to become a TV writer without taking the necessary steps to make it a reality. Her straight best friends, Marie (Christina Elmore) and Nia (Gabrielle Graham), are stumbling through their lives, too, but just like the girls of The Bold Type, the strength of their friendship is what keeps them all going through the rough patches. [Watch on Showtime, BET]







Shrill Allyson Riggs/Hulu

Like Jane, Aidy Bryant's Annie is a struggling journalist. She's also writing for a fictional publication -- Portland's The Thorn -- and dealing with an eccentric editor in John Cameron Mitchell's Gabe. But while the show definitely provides some funny commentary on the state of journalism today, it's also about Annie's journey with her body image: She's fat and wants to learn to love that about herself rather than go on a demoralizing weight loss journey. She doesn't want to waste her time with bad boyfriends, though that of course requires a self-discovery journey that the series navigates over its three seasons. Which is to say Shrill is about a very relatable concept a lot of women in their twenties and thirties might be pretty familiar with! Though the real draw of Shrill for any Bold Type fan, as is the case with many of the shows on this list, are Annie's friendships with her supportive, lovingly odd friends, like Lolly Adefope's Fran and Patti Harrison's Ruthie. [Watch on Hulu]





America Ferrera, Ugly Betty ABC

If you're looking for another show that deals with the fashion magazine culture, it's time to check out Ugly Betty. Based on a Colombian telenovela, the series centers around Betty (America Ferrera), a wide-eyed, awkward 22-year-old sorely lacking in a sense of style. Naturally, she gets a job working at Mode, a (fictional) fashion magazine where she is under-valued and disrespected by her workers -- at first, anyway. Over time, she develops a connection with her inexperienced editor-in-chief, Daniel (Eric Mabius), who holds his job only because of nepotism, and has a delightfully antagonistic relationship with creative director Wilhelmina Slater (Vanessa Williams, who eats up every scene she's in). If you can believe it, Ugly Betty is even more dramatic than The Bold Type, but in the best possible way. [Watch on Hulu]







Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, Insecure Merie W. Wallace/HBO

If you're looking for a more true-to-life take on the millennial experience that still doesn't skimp on joy, Insecure has your back. The great HBO comedy-drama is a fresh, specific look at Black womanhood through the eyes of Issa (co-creator Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji), longtime friends hitting their 30s in Los Angeles. Their struggle to balance friendship, dating, and career mobility will be familiar to fans of The Bold Type, but it's the show's willingness to steer into difficult moments of growth that really sets it apart. Insecure will have you celebrating the characters' wins, yelling about their love lives, and taking sides in Issa and Molly's fights with the rest of Twitter. -Kelly Connolly [Watch on HBO Max]