If you've already binged all six seasons of Justified, FX's modern Western starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens and Walton Goggins as his quick-witted foe Boyd Crowder, the sad news is, there is no more Justified coming. But the good news is, if you're not ready to return to Harlan for a complete series rewatch, there is a lot of great TV out there that might scratch the same itch.

We've curated the perfect post-Justified viewing list, from other recent TV Westerns to stylish crime dramas and even a show with a supernatural bent (just trust us). If you like Justified, these are the shows you should watch next.

If you're a Justified fan, there's a good chance you've already watched HBO's incredible Western Deadwood, but if not, this is the most obvious choice for your next binge. Running for three seasons and recently receiving the follow-up movie treatment, the acclaimed drama also stars Olyphant as yet another complex lawman. Here he plays Seth Bullock, the reluctant sheriff of Deadwood, which starts out as a lawless camp and evolves into a thriving town over the course of the narrative. Much like Raylan, Bullock simmers with barely concealed rage and isn't necessarily above getting his hands a bit dirty, and his complicated relationship with the complex, foul-mouthed saloon owner Al Swearengen (Ian McShane), one of TV's greatest antagonists (we're hesitant to call him a villain), will appeal to Justified fans who enjoyed the dynamic between Raylan and Boyd. Also like Justified, the series featured some of the best dialogue on TV, and you'll likely even recognize a number of faces, as Jim Beaver, Garret Dillahunt, W. Earl Brown, Gerald McRaney, and Brent Sexton, among others, appeared on both shows.





Justified was based on a short story by notable crime author Elmore Leonard, and Get Shorty (which was also adapted into a movie in the '90s) is another adaptation of his work, though a loose one: it only borrows the framework of a gangster attempting to produce a movie. The darkly comedic show, which has aired three seasons thus far, stars Chris O'Dowd as Miles Daly, hired muscle for a crime ring out of Nevada who attempts to find a new career path and launders money through a Hollywood film. It's got many of the same elements that make Justified great: spurts of violence bookended by one-liners and bungled crime, eccentric characters that feel alive, and lurking danger. Plus, it also has Ray Romano's wild hair. The series has largely flown under the radar on pay cable channel Epix, but it's time to rectify that.





Criminal and lawman intersect in the great Cinemax action drama Banshee, which stars Antony Starr (The Boys) as an ex-con who assumes the identity of Lucas Hood, the new sheriff of the small town of Banshee, Pennsylvania, after the real lawman dies in a bar fight the night before he's sworn in. Co-created by Johnathan Tropper and David Schickler, the pulpy drama is known for featuring some of television's best action and fight sequences as Hood walks the line between criminal and cop, doling out his own special brand of justice. The narrative is often driven by an antagonistic relationship between Hood and the local crime boss, Kai Proctor (Ulrich Thomsen), who was raised in the local Amish community and who frequently butts heads with the local Native American population. But Banshee is not just a thrilling crime drama; with excellent supporting performances from Ivana Milicevic, Hoon Lee, Frankie Faison, Trieste Kelly Dunn, and Matt Servitto, to name a few, Banshee also has plenty of emotional weight to throw around.





Since ABC's Karen Sisco, which starred Carla Gugino as the U.S. marshal from Leonard's novel Out of Sight, is not currently available to stream anywhere (please fix that, ASAP, streaming gods!), we recommend checking out Cinemax's Jett, a stylish and sexy crime drama that also stars Gugino and feels a little bit like it was inspired by Leonard's works as they dabble in similar themes. Written and directed by Sebastian Gutierrez, the series follows Gugino's Jett, a retired master thief who wants to live a normal life with her daughter but gets pulled back into the game by eccentric criminals who want to exploit her talents for their own gain, the result of which is some truly thrilling heists. The series, which is packed with sex and violence, is great fun, and looks great too.





Created by Shawn Ryan and co-starring Walton Goggins, The Shield paved the way for Justified and many of FX's other great shows to thrive. The series ran for seven seasons and followed the corrupt members of the LAPD's Strike Team, led by Michael Chiklis' Detective Vic Mackey, as they disregarded the law to suit their needs, either for personal gain or because they had to crack a few skulls to rid the streets of criminals. The show frequently asked us what exactly we were willing to accept from the men and women who are supposed to keep us safe, and featured one of the best series finales of all time.





Based on characters created by author Joe R. Landsdale, Sundance TV's atmospheric crime drama Hap and Leonard, which ran for three seasons, follows the eponymous characters played by James Purefoy and Michael Kenneth Williams, respectively. Set in the 1980s in East Texas, the swampy noir finds the two best friends, recently out of work, embroiled in a money-making scheme after Hap's ex-wife (Christina Hendricks) returns and asks for help to find the loot from a bank heist that was lost years ago. Things naturally quickly spiral out of control, and Hap and Leonard have to find a way to make it out alive. Although the pacing can be slow at times, the ambience, dark, wry humor, and excellent performances combine for a rich story with a real sense of place.





Sure, everyone loved Raylan and Boyd, but the morally gray misfits who populated Harlan County were also key to Justified's ongoing success, and Epix's off-kilter Perpetual Grace, LTD takes memorable supporting characters and dials up their eccentricities to another level, and even does so with the help of Dewey Crowe (Damon Herriman) himself. Created by Steven Conrad (Patriot), the neo-noir stars Jimmi Simpson as a former firefighter who finds himself embroiled in a plot to scam a corrupt pastor (Ben Kingsley) and his wife (Jacki Weaver) as part of his quest to make amends for his past. Things quickly don't go according to plan... and will have you hitting the button for the next episode just as quickly.





At first glance, Syfy's Wynonna Earp is probably not a show you'd expect to see on this list, but the supernatural Western starring Melanie Scrofano as the heir of legendary gunslinger Wyatt Earp has a sharp wit that might appeal to fans who miss Justified's signature sense of humor. Adapted for TV by Emily Andras from IDW's comics of the same name, the show follows Scrofano's Wynonna as she sends revenants — the men and women Wyatt killed who became demons upon his death — back to hell with a revolver named Peacemaker. Set in a town called Purgatory and with a cast that also includes an immortal Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon), Wynonna Earp is a wild ride with an unconventional heroine behind the wheel.





There have been a surprising number of quality Westerns over the last couple of decades, and Longmire is one of them. Based on a series of novels by Craig Johnson, the show ran for six seasons (three on A&E and three on Netflix) and follows Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), sheriff of a fictional county in Wyoming who feels like a throwback to the more classical depictions of lawmen in the Wild West, as he is guided by a strong sense of justice. The setting alone means the show looks like very little else on TV — especially in the popular crime genre — and this, coupled with great supporting work from Katee Sackhoff as one of Walt's deputies and Lou Diamond Phillips as Walt's best friend and a member of the Cheyenne, makes the show stand out in a crowded playing field.