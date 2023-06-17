7 Shows Like I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson to Watch If You Like I Think You Should Leave

Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson Netflix

As a wise man once said, triples is best. Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave gave us an enigmatic egg-based computer game, Summer Loving, and of course, drive-thru pay it forward. The sketch show's bite-sized episodes mean that you probably watched the entire season all at once and now have no idea what to do with yourself. We get it: Tim Robinson's singular mind is one that should be studied in a lab.

Luckily, there are many other weird, hilarious sketch shows out there, and plenty of other shows that Robinson himself has appeared on. Get yourself a sloppy steak and settle in.

I Think You Should Leave Netflix

Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson, Detroiters Comedy Central

Robinson's post-Saturday Night Live career let him loose, and his 2017 Comedy Central series Detroiters was a wonderful sign of things to come. Partnered up with his real-life best friend and Baby of the Year emcee Sam Richardson, Detroiters follows a pair of hopeful advertising creatives in Motor City as they try to get big-name clients with their own brand of low-budget commercials. But whatever, the show could be about anything. You're here to watch Tim and Sam be hilarious, which they are — even with a more tamed Robinson — as they fail spectacularly. But their heartwarming, wholesome friendship never falters. Also of note: Detroiters' love letter to the city and its multicultural community is a fantastic bonus. –Tim Surette

Tim Robinson, Netflix Presents: The Characters KC Bailey/Netflix

One of Netflix's greatest hidden gems is The Characters, a sketch series that allows eight comedians to really let their freak flags fly. The premise is simple, but the content is excellent: Each episode allows a different comic — including John Early, Kate Berlant, Natasha Rothwell, and, yes, Tim Robinson — to take the spotlight and showcase some of their best, weirdest, and most absurd characters. Some of Robinson's best sketches, like one where he plays a Vegas crooner whose luck quickly runs out, are in his episode, but the others are pretty unmissable, too. In one episode, Rothwell plays a Black doctor trying to treat her white patient for a peculiar affliction; in another, Early plays a narcissist who worries he's getting upstaged at his own engagement dinner. It's good stuff. -Allison Picurro

Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, Mr. Show HBO

Mr. Show combined mustard and mayonnaise into mustardayonnaise so I Think You Should Leave could pour water on steaks. The HBO cult comedy starring David Cross and Bob Odenkirk is one of comedy's most influential programs, ushering in the alt-comedy scene and helping launch the careers of Jack Black, Paul F. Tompkins, and more, while providing a successful blueprint about how to make weird things work. A hybrid of pre-taped sketches and performances before a live audience that all wove into each other for a continuous flow of bizarre comedy, it was revolutionary in its sense of humor and its manipulation of the medium. I say this with 100% certainty: I Think You Should Leave is the best sketch comedy show since Mr. Show. –Tim Surette

A Black Lady Sketch Show HBO

You've probably at least heard of "Bad Bitch Support Group," one of A Black Lady Sketch Show's best, and most viral, sketches. That sketch, in which the great Angela Bassett declares that sometimes she's just too tired to be anything more than an OK bitch, gives a good taste of everything Robin Thede's series does best: biting social commentary mixed with sharp comedy that feels both specific and universal. With a great rotating cast (which occasionally includes Quinta Brunson), it's a show that rarely misses. -Allison Picurro

Documentary Now! Rhys Thomas/IFC

The documentary-loving foursome of Bill Hader, Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas in this series that acts as a celebration of the medium. Each episode lets them dig their heels into a new story, from the Grey Gardens-inspired "Sandy Passage" to "Original Cast Album: Co-op," a dizzyingly funny take on D.A. Pennebaker's Company documentary. But Documentary Now! is more than just a parody show, and the best episodes feel like extraordinary pieces of art. I Think You Should Leave fans should check out the Tim Robinson-starring "Any Given Saturday Afternoon," a delightfully goofy send-up to the bowling documentary A League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. -Allison Picurro





Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Adult Swim

Fans of I Think You Should Leave are already familiar with Tim Heidecker, who has appeared to delight and repulse in a few episodes, but you should really see him in his element. That element is opposite his comedy partner Eric Wareheim, with whom he created and starred in the absurd sketch series Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! How does one even describe the mind-melting chaos that happens on this show? Tim and Eric gave us sketches like "Celery Man," in which Paul Rudd stars as himself and goes deep into the information highway, and characters like John C. Reilly's genius Dr. Steve Brule. But you don't really need a primer to jump into the world of Tim and Eric (you just kind of have to do it), and it's undeniably fun to watch a series that had such a huge impact on ITYSL. -Allison Picurro

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun Netflix

The comedic art of lunacy is a delicate one, and I Think You Should Leave has perfected the craft of awkward and angry insanity. For a taste of pure absurdity on the lighter side, put on a straitjacket and fire up Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun, a sketch show from Australian comedy troupe Aunty Donna following Mark, Broden, and Zach as they, I dunno, live together with a talking dishwasher and get visited by fake Jerry Seinfelds in silly sketches that flow into each other. Like ITYSL, there is maniacal screaming — Broden is a natural at it — but it's the outlandish humor that's the connective tissue here. Guest stars include Kristen Schaal, Paul F. Tompkins, Antony Starr, and Ed Helms, who produced the series. –Tim Surette