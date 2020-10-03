Netflix has single-handedly brought about a romantic comedy resurgence, and the streaming service has now translated its success with romantic movies to TV shows. The new series Emily in Paris, created by TV rom-com master Darren Star, debuted this weekend, and at just 10 30-minute episodes, it's not only an easy watch, but a quick one too.

Lily Collins stars as Emily Cooper, an ambitious millennial with a master's degree in marketing who is skilled at social media strategy and is meant to bring an American perspective to the French firm her company recently acquired. Although Emily is in Paris for her dream job, she also goes on a bit of a journey of self-discovery as she overcomes surprising challenges. And it doesn't take long for her to fall for her cute neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), though things are never simple in the game of love.

If you've already finished Season 1 and are looking for more shows like Netflix's Emily in Paris to watch while anxiously awaiting to find out what will happen between Emily and Gabriel in a potential second season, this list is for you. And instead of recommending Sex and the City, Star's most popular series (you've probably already watched it!), we've curated a list of other TV shows that are focused on millennials, romantic comedies, or shows that feature young women discovering new sides of themselves. If you like Emily in Paris, these are the shows you should watch next.

Younger

Watch it on: Hulu

Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster, Younger Photo: TVLand

These shows are so much alike that if you told us this was the beginning of a shared universe, we would believe you. Like Emily in Paris, Younger was also created by Darren Star and is a rom-com masquerading as a workplace comedy. It stars Sutton Foster as Liza Miller, a 40-year-old woman who took time off work to raise her daughter and has to lie about her age in order to get her foot back in the door of the publishing world. There are also swoony love interests (Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann), a powerful woman at work whom Liza tries to befriend (Miriam Shor), much like Emily does with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy Beaulieu), and an outspoken and supremely confident best friend (Debi Mazar). And while Emily is a rising star in the marketing world, Hilary Duff's Kelsey is similarly young and talented as a rising editor in the book world. Fans of Emily in Paris will likely also notice a similar fashion sense linking the two.





The Bold Type

Watch it on: Hulu

Meghann Fahy, Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee, The Bold Type Photo: Philippe Bosse, Freeform

Emily is a successful millennial moving up in the world, and we like to think she'd be friends with the women of Freeform's similar dramedy The Bold Type. The show stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy as three twentysomething women working at the fictional fashion magazine Scarlet. Inspired by the life and career of former Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles, the series explores the challenges young women today face as they attempt to carve out their careers, but it also doesn't shy away from tackling difficult or timely topics. Oh yeah, and there is plenty of romance and relationship drama to go around.





The Carrie Diaries

Watch it on: CW Seed

The Carrie Diaries

The CW series The Carrie Diaries was a prequel to Sex and the City, which as previously mentioned was also created by Emily in Paris' Darren Star. But the '80s-set show, which lasted just two seasons, was more innocent than the original series, so if you're looking for something more charming and closer to a coming-of-age tale, look no further than this series that followed a teenaged Carrie Bradshaw (AnnaSophia Robb) as she began an internship in the city, fell in love for the first time, and dealt with heartbreak and family drama. Honestly, it's a shame the show never got the kind of ratings it deserved and wasn't able to exist beyond Carrie's high school years, but the Season 2 finale works well as a series finale, so viewers won't feel as if the story was left incomplete.





The Mindy Project

Watch it on: Hulu

Mindy Kaling and Chris Messina, The Mindy Project Photo: Michael Becker/FOX

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy inside a workplace comedy, so if that's what you're looking for, check out the Fox-turned-Hulu series The Mindy Project. The show was created by Mindy Kaling, who stars as Dr. Mindy Lahiri, a rom-com obsessed OBGYN who is surrounded by a number of oddball characters and co-workers as she attempts to find love and happiness in New York while achieving professional success. At the heart of the show is Mindy's relationship with Danny Castellano (Chris Messina), who follows the ol' frenemies-to-lovers trope, and we don't dare say much more than that.





Felicity

Watch it on: ABC App

Keri Russell, Felicity Photo: Frank Ockenfels/Online USA/Getty Images

Emily discovers who she is and what she wants out of life when she leaves the only world she's ever known and moves to Paris, and Felicity Porter (Keri Russell) goes on a similar journey of self-discovery when she leaves California for New York City in this college-set coming-of-age drama created by Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams. Felicity covers its heroine's four years of college and the emotional ups and downs that accompany growing up, falling in (and out of) love, finding one's true passion, and everything else that comes with becoming an adult.





Jane the Virgin

Watch it on: Netflix

Brett Dier and Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin Photo: Tyler Golden/THE CW

Everyone loves a good love triangle, and The CW's Jane the Virgin, a telenovela about a young woman who is accidentally artificially inseminated, features one of the best love triangles we've seen in years. Over the course of the show's five seasons, Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) is torn between two men, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Michael (Brett Dier), and her relationships with both men will be like catnip to rom-com fans. But the show is also more than that. Like Emily, Jane is at a crossroads in her life, and while viewers usually come for the romance, they stay for the story about a young woman and how she grows as she overcomes obstacles on the way to achieving her dreams.

Emily in Paris Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.