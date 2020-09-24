The midseason finale of Lucifer Season 5 Part 1 left us all eager for more, as God (Dennis Haysbert) himself finally came down to Earth to break up a fight between his kids. And all that happened just as Lucifer (Tom Ellis) seemed like he was close to telling Chloe (Lauren German) his true feelings for her! It's like Netflix purposefully did this to keep us hooked. Now that's truly sinful.

But since we won't get Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 for some time — Netflix still hasn't told us when the second half of the season will premiere — we're just going to have to watch some other shows like Lucifer, including at least one other based on a Neil Gaiman property, that will tide us over. We've put together a list of shows like Lucifer that feature supernatural cops, hunky Welshmen, and timeless romances that will give you your fix while you wait for the rest of Lucifer Season 5.

Everything we know about Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 - Spoilers, Musical Episode, and More

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them! We also have recommendations for the best horror series on Netflix and best supernatural shows to watch right now.





Where to watch: CW Seed

Forever Photo: Giovanni Rufino/ABC/Getty Images

You're going to see a lot of good-looking men with some sort of power solving crimes on this list, but of those, the show most like the bones of Lucifer is probably this cult favorite series that aired on ABC from 2014-2015. The handsome man in question here is another Welsh actor from across the Atlantic, Ioan Gruffudd, and the power in this case is immortality. Gruffudd's Dr. Henry Morgan works as a medical examiner with NYPD detective Jo Martinez (Alana de la Garza), using his life experience — and it's a lot of experience considering he's over two centuries old — to help crack cases and study the dead to solve the mystery of his immortality. There's less overt romance between mismatched partners in Forever than there is in Lucifer, but it's smoldering underneath, and by the time the Season 1 finale rolls around, you'll be dying for the two to finally hook up. The only problem? Forever only lasted one season, so you'll have to hit fan fiction sites to see what would have happened next.





Where to watch: CW Seed, DC Universe

Matt Ryan, Constantine Photo: Quantrell Colbert/NBC

If you're a fan of the supernatural craziness of Lucifer — and who isn't? — then throw on this short-lived NBC series that also blends bizarre procedural cases with a dark sense of humor. The character Constantine — a detective who investigates the occult — actually shares a history with the Devil we all know and love, as they're both from the DC Comics universe. In fact, the two even met up in The CW's most recent annual crossover event when Constantine (Matt Ryan) sought help from Ellis' Lucifer on an alternate Earth, establishing the fact that they've previously met and are ripe for their own crossover event on Netflix. (Make it happen, Netflix!) As for Constantine itself, expect more of a straight procedural... well, a straight procedural with demons, angels, nuns, and mysterious entities. But like Forever, it only ran for one season.





Where to watch: Amazon Prime

David Tennant, Michael Sheen; Good Omens Photo: Sophie Mutevelian

Tom Ellis' charm and charisma can hardly be matched, but there is one other citizen of the great abyss out there who gives him a run for his money: David Tennant. He plays the demon Crowley, a representative of hell since the creation of Earth, in this adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's beloved book, and he may just be one of the best demonic fiends to ever grace your TV. Following the unlikely lifelong friendship between Crowley and his heavenly counterpart Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), an angel, Good Omens combines a sharp sense of humor with a potential apocalypse in Gaiman's trademark wink-and-a-nod style. And at just six episodes long, you'll be long done with this miniseries by the time Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 airs.





Where to watch: Amazon Prime (purchase, but it's only $2 for the whole season!)

Tom Ellis, Rush Photo: Alan Zenuk/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

Even though Netflix's relaxed rules on nudity allowed us to see more of Tom Ellis than we ever saw on Fox, sometimes you just want to see a little more. No argument there. You can see a fully clothed, but still very sinful, Ellis in this little-known medical drama that aired on USA Network in 2014. Ellis stars as Dr. William P. Rush (of course), a doctor who gets fired from working as a traditional doctor because he likes to par-tay too much. Rush then takes a job as a concierge doctor, seeing exclusive clientele in house calls at their expensive mansions, where he charges thousands in cash for treatment and discretion. Then he takes that cash to do drugs and party even harder. It's a different take on the medical drama, throwing the idea of a heroic doctor away in exchange for a doctor who would probably end up being tortured by Lucifer in hell. Rush isn't available on any subscription service, but as of this writing, the whole season is available for purchase for two bucks.





Where to watch: CW Seed

Alex O'Loughlin, Moonlight Photo: CBS Photo Archive, CBS via Getty Images

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that if you are OK with watching a show about the Lord of Hell coming to Earth to solve some crimes with the police, then you probably won't think a series about a vampire solving crimes as a private investigator is too far-fetched. The CBS series Moonlight ran for just one season, from 2007 to 2008, but its combination of supernatural and super-romance drama made it a huge cult hit among the vampire obsessed of the time. If it's the Lucifer-Chloe lovin' that keeps you coming back to Lucifer, you'll fall hard for Alex O'Loughlin's Mick St. John (talk about a hunky name!) putting the moves on reporter Beth Turner (Sophia Myles).





Where to watch: Hulu

Sleepy Hollow Photo: Fox

Mismatched cop shows were a Fox trademark in the mid-2010s, but the stale formula got an injection in the ass with Sleepy Hollow, a procedural with supernatural elements that defied all expectations. The show was almost certainly repeatedly coming into the mind of Tom Kapinos while he was brainstorming Lucifer, as it also follows a tough female detective who teams up with an out-of-place legend. In this case, it's Ichabod Crane (another British snack in Tom Mison), but instead of the cowardly beanpole you remember in the cartoons, he's a double agent for George Washington who, after a battle with the Headless Horseman, wakes up in 2013 Washington, D.C. after a 200-year nap. There, he teams up with Lt. Abigail Mills (Nicole Beharie) to hunt the Horseman down again and stop the apocalypse. The premise sounds ridiculous, but the first season is wholly enjoyable, with bits of romance, horror, and humor. Fair warning: The quality of the show drops off after Season 1.





Where to watch: Hulu

Charisma Carpenter, David Boreanaz, and Glenn Quinn, Angel Photo: Getty Images

Well, you watched a show called Lucifer, so you may as well try out a show called Angel. But Angel (David Boreanaz) ain't from up above, he's a vampire whose human soul was restored to him, leaving him with a guilty conscience that he cleanses by serving as a private investigator in Los Angeles to help the helpless. So the motivation may be different from Lucifer, but the game is the same. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off also resembles Lucifer in that while Angel is helping human in his day job, he's battling supernatural forces in his off hours.

Lucifer is now available on Netflix.