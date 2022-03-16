7 Shows Like Inventing Anna to Watch If You Like Inventing Anna

Inventing Anna is Netflix's biggest new English-language TV show of 2022 so far. The limited dramedy series from creator Shonda Rhimes recently cracked Netflix's list of its top 10 most-watched TV series in its first four weeks of release, the first English-language show from 2022 to do so and the second overall (Netflix's most popular new show of 2022 so far is the Korean zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead). And it's by far the most popular of the recent wave of based-on-a-true-scam limited series, which includes a number of shows on this list. More than a month after its release, Inventing Anna still has a hold over pop culture, because the story of Anna Delvey is so fascinating, and the show tells it in such a fun way.

Inventing Anna follows a reporter named Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) — a fictionalized rendering of journalist Jessica Pressler, who wrote the viral New York Magazine article on which Inventing Anna is based — as she tries to unravel a mystery that keeps her up at night: How did Anna Delvey, a young Russian-born German citizen legally named Anna Sorokin, convince members of New York City's high society that she was a German heiress whom they should lend money to in order to finance her ambitious business dreams? To find out, she interviews Delvey (Julia Garner) in jail, as well as Delvey's friends/victims, and they all tell their side of the story about how Anna made them believe in her, in spite of her vague backstory, shady behavior, and general lack of social graces.

If you watched all nine episodes of Inventing Anna and wish there were more, we've rounded up some other recent limited series that feel sort of like Inventing Anna. The list features based-on-a-true-story shows about liars, scammers, snake oil salespeople, and criminals who convinced people they were someone they weren't and/or got investments from supposedly savvy people who should know better. There's also one docuseries about another true scam story that happened just a few blocks away from the building Anna Delvey tried to lease for her club, as well as a couple of ongoing series with some similarities for good measure.

Sarma Melngailis, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. Netflix

The aforementioned true crime docuseries is Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., a brand new Netflix show about Sarma Melngailis, a prominent vegan chef in New York City who ended up getting involved with an abusive con artist named "Shane Fox" (real name Anthony Strangis), which led to a downward spiral of theft and fraud that reached an ironic climax when Melngailis and Strangis went on the run and were caught when Strangis ordered a Domino's pizza to their hotel. It's another story about a charismatic New York City woman whose glamorous life involved fraud (though Melngailis is a more sympathetic figure than Anna Delvey; Anthony Strangis is the real villain of Bad Vegan). The former location of Melngailis' famous restaurant Pure Food & Wine and the historic building where Delvey wanted to build her club are a six-minute walk from each other, if you're ever in Gramercy and want to visit some iconic scam locations.

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Beth Dubber/Hulu

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' scam was even bigger than Anna Delvey's, and she actually did manage to get the funding that Delvey only came close to securing. As depicted in Hulu's limited series, Holmes infamously became a Silicon Valley sensation by selling investors on a medical technology startup whose product, a revolutionary blood-testing machine, not only didn't exist, but was physically impossible. Like Anna Delvey, Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried) is a charismatic and weird woman with a unique accent who could persuade greedy rich people to give her their money. And like Inventing Anna, The Dropout has some comedic elements and engages in some light apologia for its subject. They were both young women fighting to be taken seriously in fields dominated by men, some of whom also commit fraud.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber Elizabeth Morris/SHOWTIME

There are degrees of fraud in limited series about white collar crime. Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, whose rise and fall is acted out in the limited series Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber by star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, wasn't a grifter. Quite the opposite; he really did use the money investors and customers gave him to grow his company, which became extraordinarily successful. The problem was that he was growing the company through unethical and/or illegal means. Like Inventing Anna, Super Pumped is the story of an ambitious, unscrupulous person who can convince rich people that their genius will make them even richer, but can't keep all the plates spinning — and when they come crashing down, it's spectacular. Super Pumped is even more of a dark comedy than Inventing Anna, so if you like your charismatic charlatan stories to be funny, watch this one next.

Julia Garner and Connie Britton, Dirty John Bravo, Jordin Althaus/Bravo

This true crime anthology series adapts stories about women pushed to the edge by abusive men. Season 1 is the one more like Inventing Anna. It stars Connie Britton as a financially successful woman named Debra Newell who gets enraptured with a charming man she meets online, John (Eric Bana), who grows more and more controlling and abusive as it becomes clear to everyone except her that he's stealing from her. And then things get really crazy. The season features Inventing Anna star Julia Garner in a heavily accented supporting performance as Debra's daughter Terra, so if you're a Garner completist, you have to watch. Season 2 stars Amanda Peet as a Betty Broderick, a woman who murdered her ex-husband and his second wife in 1989 for reasons that are not justified but are understandable.

Renée Zellweger, The Truth About Pam Skip Bolen/NBC

If you like your true crime dramedies a little less glamorous and a lot more murderous, check out The Thing About Pam. Renée Zellweger stars as Pam Hupp, a sociopathic Midwestern woman who went on a chaotic crime spree in the early 2010s that got documented on a Dateline podcast also called The Thing About Pam. She's a grifter who took things further than anyone else on this list. The Thing About Pam is set in a very different world than Inventing Anna is, and the crimes are much more consequential, but they're both true crime adaptations featuring showy, darkly hilarious lead performances from award-winning actresses.

Julia Garner, Ozark Netflix

Ozark and Inventing Anna aren't actually that much alike, except for one hugely significant thing: Julia Garner, the Meryl Streep of her generation. Garner has won two Emmys for her breakout performance as Ruth Langmore, a resourceful teenage crook who uses her wits and cunning to improve her lot in life. Ozark is a brutally violent thriller about drug trafficking and money laundering, but Ruth Langmore and Anna Delvey actually have a lot in common. They're both ambitious, intelligent young women whose outsider status prevents them from accessing money, power, and respect through traditional means, so they do it on their own illegal terms. And like in Dirty John and Inventing Anna, Garner does exceptional accent work. She's a vocal chameleon. Does anyone even know what Julia Garner's actual voice sounds like?

Peter Krause and Mireille Enos, The Catch Richard Cartwright, ABC

The specifics of The Catch are different from Inventing Anna, but it's a Shondaland show about a con artist, so the overall vibe is pretty similar. It's a breezy, quippy drama with elaborate scams and glamorous costumes. Mireille Enos stars as Alice Vaughan, Los Angeles' top private investigator, who is pursuing Mr. X, a thief who's always one step ahead of her. And the reason he's always one step ahead of her is that he's her fiancé (Peter Krause). In the pilot, he absconds with all of her money and client data. So the rest of the show follows Alice as she pursues Mr. X, Mr. X as he carries out his cons, and Alice's employees as they work the case of the week. And of course, there's the complication that Alice is still in love with the charming scoundrel who took everything from her. The show ran for two 10-episode seasons on ABC from 2016 to 2017, so it's a pretty quick binge. If you want a show that's fun like Inventing Anna, this would be a good one to watch next.