Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Outlander Starz

Outlander fans are still suffering from the longest Droughtlander — a term for intense Outlander withdrawal — we've ever had while waiting for new episodes. However, we can tell that we are getting closer to new episodes because new information on Season 6 has been coming out at an increasingly consistent rate. We have a Season 6 release window and an official season poster that has us shaking in our boots. All we need now is a full-length trailer to really feel like we're finally heading back to Fraser's Ridge!

The last time we saw the Frasers, Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) went through the time portal only to end up right back in 18th century North Carolina. When they returned to Fraser's Ridge, they discovered that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) had been kidnapped. Roger joined the rescue mission with Jamie (Sam Heughan), and while the search party found Claire alive, she had been through unthinkable trauma at the hands of her captors.

Claire reunited with her family and returned to the Ridge to begin the healing process, but it's clear that what happened to her at the end of the season will have a lasting impact on her going forward. Season 6 of Outlander will be based on the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon's bestselling Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. Jamie will still be under pressure to unite the men on his land in the name of King George as the Revolutionary War looms ahead, but even more pressing in the upcoming season will be the newspaper clipping from the future that brought Bree back to the past in the first place to warn her parents they are fated to die in a horrible fire.

What else can we expect from Outlander Season 6? Here's everything we know about the upcoming season.

Latest News

Outlander delivered the first footage from Season 6 during a panel at NYCC on Saturday, Oct. 9, confirming that "the storm," better known as the American Revolutionary War, is heading to Fraser's Ridge in the new season. While the arrival of minutemen at Jamie and Claire's doorstep was tense, the teaser also teed up plenty of romance and drama for our favorite Outlander couples.

The NYCC panel also came with a new Season 6 poster proclaiming the new season tagline: Come What May.

Outlander Season 6 Starz

Release Date

Outlander Season 6 will premiere in early 2022 with an abbreviated 8-episode arc, with Season 7 being extended to make up for it. The Season 6 premiere will also be 90 minutes long to make the long wait — the longest in Droughtlander history — worth it!

The Outlander cast and crew went back into production in February 2021! The show was originally supposed to begin filming in the spring of 2020 but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The actors returned to Scotland in late 2020 for pre-production wardrobe fittings, but shooting was again delayed due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in Europe, as well as inclement weather. Despite heavy snow, Starz announced that the series had gotten back to filming in February 2021. There's even a cute video of everything being set up to help relieve some of those Droughtlander withdrawals.

Outlander Season 6 officially wrapped production. The announcement was made on June 1, 2021 in celebration of World Outlander Day and came with sneak peek photos of the upcoming season, set to debut in early 2022.

Cast

Outlander Season 6 is adding three new cast members into the mix for the season! The Christie family is heading to the Ridge to stir things up. Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) is a former Ardsmuir prisoner like Jamie, who comes to Fraser's Ridge looking for a place to settle with his family, but he's the leader of a Protestant group that has some very strong opinions about how things should be done. His son Allan (Alexander Vlahos) shares a lot of those views and is very protective of his family. Meanwhile, Tom's daughter Malva (Jessica Reynolds) is fascinated by Claire and her "modern" way of doing things. Her curiosity upsets her brother and father and puts Malva in a difficult spot between what she wants to do and what her family expects of her.

Jessica Reynolds, Mark Lewis Jones, and Alexander Vlahos, Outlander Starz

Your favorites will return for the new season. Balfe, Heughan, Skelton, and Rankin have all returned to set, along with John Bell as Young Ian, Cesar Domboy as Fergus, and Lauren Lyle as Marsali. Additional cast members for Season 6 are still to be announced.

Where to Watch

Outlander Season 6 will premiere on Starz at a later date. In the meantime, if you want to catch up on or rewatch Outlander, all five previous seasons are on the Starz app, and Seasons 1-4 can be streamed on Netflix. The series can also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video or Hulu with a Starz add-on subscription.