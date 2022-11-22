X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Black Friday 2022: Best 4K TV Deals From Across The Internet — Save Up to 65 Percent on Sony, Samsung, LG, Vizio, & More

Black Friday is just around the corner, but you can save big on 4K TVs of various shapes and sizes right now

rudie-obias-photo
Rudie Obias

For Black Friday, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target, and others have dropped a massive amount of deep discounts on all sorts of TVs.

From HD to 4K, we rounded up the best deals on TVs of various sizes from top brands, including Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio, and more. In fact, most (if not all) of the TVs on sale come with video streaming built-in -- like Roku, Google TV, or Fire TV -- so you don't have to get a separate device to stream Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO MaxDisney+, and much more.

Samsung 75-inch Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV

For Black Friday, Amazon has deep discounts on all sorts of TVs.

 Samsung

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free two-day shipping (sometimes even free one-day shipping) included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including discounts at Whole Foods Market; access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming; exclusive deals; and much more.

Scroll down and shop the best Black Friday TV deals, sorted by size, below:

24-to-49 inches

50-to-55 inches

65 inches

70 inches and higher

Want more deals? Check out the best Black Friday deals from across the internet here.