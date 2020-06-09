Ever finish up a season of a show that you loved only to realize that you have to wait a whole year to watch more of that show, so you curl up into a ball and cry for 11 months straight? Ever wish you could just watch something else that was just as good? We have too, and we're looking to put an end to that feeling.

TV Guide is rolling out new recommendation lists that are hand-picked based on existing shows you already know and love. So if you need a new workplace comedy to watch after you've binged The Office for the 873rd time, we got you. And if you want to know what to watch after you've bosched everything there is to Bosch, we have that information too.

Below you will find a list of all of our current recommendations. If you don't see a show you love, check back soon, as we're always updating our catalog. And if there's a show you're interested in and would like us to cover and recommend similar shows for, please let us know!

Titus Welliver, Bosch Photo: Saeed Adyani, Amazon Prime

Bosch, Amazon's adaptation of Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch novels, is an authentic crime drama detailing the life of LA homicide detective and private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver). Our list of recommendations features other great police dramas, some murder mysteries, and shows with complicated men at their center.

It's OK to watch something other than Kevin spill a big bowl of chili for the 136th time, which is why we've compiled this list of shows that will help you ween yourself off The Office by expanding your TV watching just beyond Scranton. And we're not including the obvious picks like Parks and Recreation and The Office U.K., because you've seen those already.

The OA, Netflix's one-of-a-kind fantasy/sci-fi experience, stars co-creator Brit Marling as Prairie, a young woman who resurfaces after having been missing for seven years and calls herself The OA, but more important, she is no longer blind. Our list of recommendations features twisty sci-fi shows, series that may or may not be about the multiverse, and plenty more that will make your head hurt (but in a good way).

Homeland, a political thriller starring Claire Danes as a CIA officer and Mandy Patinkin as her mentor at the agency, traveled the globe throughout its eight seasons on Showtime. Our list of recommendations takes you further undercover and features tense stories of espionage, globe-trotting action dramas, and pulse-pounding games of cat and mouse.

Justified, based on a short story by crime author Elmore Leonard, is a modern Western starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens and Walton Goggins as his quick-witted foe Boyd Crowder. Our list of recommendations features other recent TV Westerns with complicated relationships, stylish crime dramas, and some of the best dialogue on television.

Extraction, Netflix's latest action extravaganza, stars Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary who goes to a foreign country on a mission and shoots his way out after being double-crossed. Our list of recommendations features movies starring other big-name actors with big guns, rock-solid tale of revenge, and Asian action films that let the punching do the talking.

Outer Banks Photo: Netflix

Outer Banks, Netflix's sun-soaked teen drama that pits the haves against the have-nots on the picturesque coast of North Carolina, is a soapy melodrama about John B (Chase Stokes) and his friends' search for lost treasure during one fateful summer. Our list of recommendations features shows that are also set in picturesque locales, explore young love, and are also filled with more soap than a case of Irish Spring.

The Last Dance, ESPN's sensational docuseries following Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' final championship season, gave us our sports fix when we needed it most. Our list of recommendations features other documentaries that directly expand on stories that were part of The Last Dance, profiles of Michael Jordan-esque sports figures, and great basketball documentaries.

Suits, USA Network's long-running legal drama, follows Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), an arrogant but charming lawyer, and his fraudulent but brilliant protégé Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). Our list of recommendations features other memorable USA shows, even more excellent legal dramas, and programs that include central bromances.

Sweet Magnolias, Netflix's new romantic soap starring Joanna Garcia Swisher as a soon-to-be-divorced mother of three who finds a chance to start over with a hunky former Major Leaguer in South Carolina, is a swoon-worthy story laced with small town charm. Our list of recommendations features other series with sweeping romances, shows with quaint small town atmosphere, and dramas that explore second chances at love.

Looking for more recommendations of what to watch next? We have a ton of them!

