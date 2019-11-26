Next Up The Blacklist 7x06 Sneak Peek The Team Makes a Fatal Mistake

Now Playing Betty White Joins Brett Favre to Kick Off NFL's 100th Season

Nothing spices up Thanksgiving like a rivalry, and this year's football schedule is serving a whole feast. The NFL is feeding fans a pair of matchups between division rivals — with an AFC-NFC showdown sandwiched in the middle — while college football fans can give thanks for a Mississippi showdown.

Whether watching football while the turkey cooks is a family tradition up there with pumpkin pie or you're just trying to escape the relatives for a while, check out all the football games you can expect this Thanksgiving, as well as how to watch them.

NFL GAMES

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

When: 12:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: FOX

Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys

When: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS, CBS All Access

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

When: 8:20 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC, NBCsports.com

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

COLLEGE GAME

Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ESPN

Jeff Driskel of the Detroit Lions, Cole Holcomb of the Washington Redskins Photo: Patrick McDermott, Getty Images



(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)