Nothing spices up Thanksgiving like a rivalry, and this year's football schedule is serving a whole feast. The NFL is feeding fans a pair of matchups between division rivals — with an AFC-NFC showdown sandwiched in the middle — while college football fans can give thanks for a Mississippi showdown.
Whether watching football while the turkey cooks is a family tradition up there with pumpkin pie or you're just trying to escape the relatives for a while, check out all the football games you can expect this Thanksgiving, as well as how to watch them.
NFL GAMES
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
When: 12:30 p.m. ET
Where to watch: FOX
Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys
When: 4:30 p.m. ET
Where to watch: CBS, CBS All Access
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
When: 8:20 p.m. ET
Where to watch: NBC, NBCsports.com
COLLEGE GAME
Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
When: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where to watch: ESPN
(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)