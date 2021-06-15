Pour One Out for These 11 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 11 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters.

Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are fan favorites Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist on NBC, Prodigal Son on Fox, and All Rise on CBS. Meanwhile, the status of several shows on the renewal/cancellation bubble are still up in the air, including Good Girls and The Republic of Sarah, as NBC and The CW still have decisions to make about their lineups.

Here's a complete rundown of the TV shows that didn't survive the 2021 Upfronts.

ABC

For Life, mixed-ish, and Rebel ABC

American Housewife

How to watch: Hulu

American Housewife was canceled after five seasons following behind-the-scenes turmoil, including the departure of actress Carly Hughes, who cited a toxic work environment and racial discrimination. Co-star Ali Wong was also expected to exit the veteran comedy after booking the lead role on an Amazon series. The final episode aired in March.

Call Your Mother

How to watch: Hulu

ABC has hung up on freshman comedy Call Your Mother. The series starred Kyra Sedgwick as an empty-nester mom who decides to reinsert herself into the lives of her children. The Season 1 and series finale aired May 19.

For Life

How to watch: Hulu

The Season 2 finale of For Life, which aired in February, is now its series finale as well. ABC canceled the drama after lackluster ratings. The series starred Nicholas Pinnock as a wrongfully convicted inmate who becomes a lawyer in hopes of overturning his sentence and reclaiming his life.

mixed-ish

How to watch: Hulu

Soon after ABC announced that the eighth season of acclaimed comedy black-ish will be its last, the network dropped the ax on spin-off mixed-ish. The show was a prequel to black-ish, delving into Bow's (Arica Himmel) experience growing up in the '80s as part of a mixed-race hippie family trying to adjust to life in the suburbs. The Season 2 and series finale aired May 18. Another spin-off, grown-ish, is still in the lineup at Freeform, and creator Kenya Barris is developing a third spin-off, old-ish, at ABC.

Rebel

How to watch: Hulu

In a surprising move, ABC canceled the Erin Brockovich-inspired drama Rebel after just one season. The series, from Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, starred Katey Sagal as Annie "Rebel" Bellow, a blue-collar legal advocate who fights for the causes and people she loves. The show's ratings weren't strong enough to earn a second season.

These ABC series join the previously announced cancellations of United We Fall and Stumptown. See the full list of TV shows that were canceled or are ending in 2021.

CBS

The Unicorn and All Rise CBS

All Rise

How to watch: Paramount+

CBS canceled courthouse drama All Rise after two seasons followed the firing of creator and showrunner Greg Spottiswood over allegations of racism and unprofessional misconduct. All Rise starred a diverse cast, led by Simone Missick playing a Los Angeles judge, and the show hired a diverse writers' room; however, all eight members of the original writing team eventually left the show, citing mismanagement, poor treatment, and racist comments, sources told Salon in an investigative story about the show. Spottiswood released a statement clarifying his intentions to create an inclusive set and have the series focus on ways the criminal justice system fails people of color. He didn't directly address the accusations of racism, only saying, "My communication style during the creative process sometimes was counterproductive." The Season 2 and series finale airs May 24.

The Unicorn

How to watch: Paramount+

The Unicorn is no more. The single-camera comedy starred Walton Goggins as a widower whose friends and family help him step back into the world after the loss of his wife. While the series was a favorite among critics, it failed to deliver high ratings. The Season 2 and series finale aired in March.

These CBS series join the previously announced endings of MacGyver, Mom, and NCIS: New Orleans.

The CW

While The CW has yet to address the status of its new series The Republic of Sarah, the network previously announced the endings of Black Lightning, Burden of Truth, Pandora, Supergirl, and Trickster.

FOX

Prodigal Son FOX

Prodigal Son

How to watch: Hulu

Prodigal Son was a delicious treat for procedural nerds who like their case of the week to be on the darker side. The series follows Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a homicide detective haunted by his past — and by his serial killer father (Michael Sheen). Twists and dark drama made the show an addictive watch for its loyal fanbase, but it wasn't enough to convince Fox to renew the show for a third season. —Megan Vick

Prodigal Son joins the previously announced FOX cancellations of Bless the Harts, Filthy Rich, Last Man Standing, and Next.

NBC

Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele, Debris Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

Debris

How to watch: Peacock, Hulu

Debris was yet another hour-long mystery series trying to follow in Lost's footsteps. However, the alien sci-fi drama starring Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele couldn't find its footing, and NBC decided to pull the plug after one season. -Megan Vick

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

How to watch: Peacock, Hulu

The song is ending for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist after two seasons on NBC. The fan-favorite musical comedy starred Jane Levy as a computer coder who can hear people's innermost thoughts expressed as full-on musical performances of popular songs. Lionsgate Television, which co-produces the series, is reportedly shopping the series to other networks.

Manifest

How to watch: Peacock, Hulu, Netflix

Fans looking for answers about how Flight 828 went down and what really happened to everyone on that doomed plane may never find out. NBC made the decision to cancel Manifestafter three seasons in mid-June. Showrunner Jeff Rake is reportedly shopping the show elsewhere to get a chance to answer fans' remaining questions, but the cast's contract options are officially up, which makes a rescue effort a bit difficult.

While NBC has yet to address the status of bubble shows Ellen's Game of Games, Good Girls, the network previously announced the endings of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Connecting, and Superstore.

See the full list of TV shows that have been canceled or are ending in 2021. This story is updating live.