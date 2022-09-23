Join or Sign In
Guess who he's making his Chief of Staff...
The countdown to Yellowstone Season 5 is finally starting to dwindle down to weeks instead of months, and there are some big surprises in store for the Dutton family coming up. As the Yellowstone universe expands with multiple spin-offs, the Duttons on the flagship series are moving on up to the governor's office, and the drama will only get bigger from there.
Yellowstone Season 5 will pick up after the bloody events of the Season 4 finale; Beth (Kelly Reilly), who we all know is the real brains behind every operation on the Yellowstone-Dutton Ranch, manipulated her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) into killing his biological father, Garrett (Will Patton). After it was revealed that Garrett was the one who ordered the attempted hits on John (Kevin Costner), Beth, and Kayce (Luke Grimes) back in Season 3, Beth figured he had it coming. She also made sure to hang onto the evidence, so now she's got Jamie under her thumb and out of the governor's race, clearing the way for their father to be the only Dutton running for office. She also just got hitched to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and watched her father's new, confusing vegan special friend (Piper Perabo) head off to jail, so basically, it's Beth's world and everyone else is just living in it.
Complicating Beth's quest for world/Montana domination is the fact that Kayce has been on a heck of a spiritual journey that showed him a vision of two paths. At least one of those paths, as he told Monica (Kelsey Asbille), would result in "the end of us." Whatever that means, it can't be good, and it makes the long wait for Season 5 even tougher.
In the meantime, here's everything we know so far about Yellowstone Season 5, including release date, cast details, and trailers.
The full-length Yellowstone Season 5 trailer confirms that John Dutton wins the race for governor, so the Dutton family is heading to Helena. However, it's clearly not going to be easy, as John doesn't "have any friends in the building" and it looks like he's going to go to war with Jacki Weaver's Caroline Warner. Jamie is back in the fold, it seems, and serving as his father's political advisor, but it doesn't look like things are hunky-dory between them. Meanwhile, Beth is taking charge as chief of staff, and if that means fighting dirty with the family's myriad opponents, so be it.
Yellowstone will return to Paramount Network for Season 5 on Sunday, Nov. 13 with a special two-hour event, with subsequent episodes airing weekly. Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes, divided up into two chunks of seven episodes each. It's the biggest season so far, but it's not yet clear how long that mid-season hiatus will be.
In recent interviews, executive producer David C. Glasser gave a little teaser about what to expect in the new season. "Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody — where our story starts and what has happened," Glasser told TV Insider.
The first footage from Season 5 was revealed in an ominous teaser trailer unveiled during the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. "We'll show the world who we are and what we do," John Dutton says in a voiceover as we're shown images of the Duttons. Then the trailer teases "all will be revealed" before announcing that the Nov. 13 premiere will be a two-hour event.
There are some familiar and new faces heading to the ranch in Season 5. Josh Lucas will return as young John Dutton for the first time since Season 3, and it seems like we'll be doing a lot of flashbacks, because he'll be joined by Kylie Rogers as young Beth and Kyle Red Silverstein as young Rip. Jacki Weaver also returns as the Duttons' latest business foe, Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner, with Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz being promoted to series regulars as Thomas Rainwater's (Gil Birmingham) right-hand man Mo and former governor Lynelle Perry, respectively.
There are four new characters coming to Yellowstone as well. Kai Caster will play a young cowboy named Rowdy. Lainey Wilson is playing a musician named Abby. Lilli Kai will play Clara Brewer, a new assistant for one of the Duttons (we feel bad for her already). And 1883's Dawn Olivieri joins the cast as Sarah Atwood, a Montana newcomer and "corporate shark," according to the official character description.
The whole bunkhouse will also be back, including Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, and Jen Landon as Teeter, who has been promoted to series regular.
Kathryn Kelly, who plays Jimmy's fiancée, Emily, has also been promoted to series regular and will return along with Jefferson White as Jimmy. That means that despite having chosen the Four Sixes over Yellowstone, the reformed trouble magnet will be sticking around somehow.
Production began on Season 5 in the summer. The cast members regularly showed off the beautiful filming locations on social media, like this view shared by Cole Hauser. The pic, along with his caption about Season 5, seemingly puts to bed any rumors that he won't be returning to the show — although tomorrow's never promised in the Wild West.
Yellowstone is no longer alone in the world of Taylor Sheridan shows about ranchers. One prequel miniseries, 1883, aired on Paramount+ late last year, and revealed the origin story of the Dutton family arriving in Montana. The series starred Isabel May as the brave and adventurous teenager Elsa, elder sister to John Dutton's grandfather, John Sr., and Tim McGraw as her father, James. An 1883 spin-off called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story will star David Oyelowo as Reeves, the legendary first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. He was a former enslaved person who arrested over 3,000 criminals.
In December, a second Yellowstone prequel, titled 1923, will pick up after 1883 with the next generation of Duttons tending to their ranch during the aftermath of World War I and the start of Prohibition. That show will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who will be playing Jacob and Cara Dutton, the brother and sister-in-law to Tim McGraw's James Dutton in 1883.
Sheridan is also writing a Yellowstone spin-off called 6666, which takes place at the real historic Four Sixes ranch in Texas (which Sheridan owns) and tells the story of how the ranch has continued to operate in the same way today as it did over a century ago. That spin-off will air on Paramount Network, along with the original show.
At the 2022 Oscar's Red Carpet, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner said he has "no doubt there'll be more spin-offs." "I didn't even know about the spin-offs that were coming," he added. "I just kind of do my thing, hit my marks, and go, 'Wow, this thing is really going well.'" Going well indeed.
Yellowstone Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock. Season 5 will air on the Paramount Network.