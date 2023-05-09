Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Duttons are struttin' to Peacock soon
Yellowstone is coming to an end, but it's not over quite yet. The neo-Western is currently on a midseason break, but the final episodes of Season 5 are coming in November, with a sequel series set for December. (The Yellowstone factory is busy!) For those of you who watch the series on Peacock, Season 5 Part 1 is coming to streaming soon (details are below).
The Kevin Costner-led show remains cable's most popular TV series, averaging about 8 million viewers per episode, according to ratings tracking site TV Series Finale. That's an extraordinary number for a cable series in 2022. Here's everything we know about Yellowstone Season 5, including the latest news, release date, cast details, and trailers.
Yellowstone Stars Discuss Life With John As The Governor
On May 9, Peacock announced when Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 will start streaming, and it's going to mean a busy Memorial Day for some of you. The first eight episodes of Season 5 will be available on Peacock starting May 25. As a reminder, Peacock is the exclusive streaming destination for Yellowstone, following a deal between ViacomCBS and NBCUniversal before the show became a huge hit. Expect Season 5 Part 2 to begin streaming several months after it concludes on Paramount Network.
In May, Paramount said Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will be released sometime in November. Those episodes will be the show's last, but an as-yet-untitled sequel show is coming in December.
Yellowstone returned to Paramount Network for Season 5 Part 1 on Nov. 13, 2022, with the first two episodes, "One Hundred Years Is Nothing" and "The Sting of Wisdom," back to back. Subsequent episodes aired weekly. Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes, divided up into two chunks. The eight-episode Part 1 ended on Jan. 1.
14 Shows and Movies Like Yellowstone To Watch
Need to catch up on the recent episodes? Read our full recaps and cast interviews for the latest Season 5 episodes.
After four seasons of manipulation, scheming, and fighting for power against the backdrop Montana's relatively untouched beauty, new governor John Dutton is now calling the shots, with Beth (Kelly Reilly) running the show behind him. His intentions are clear in the two-part premiere of Season 5. The ranch hands have not changed their ways, despite John's new gig, which makes for some of the best scenes in these premiere episodes. Read the full review here:
Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere Review: John Dutton May Be Governor, But the Ranch Remains the Same
The full-length Yellowstone Season 5 trailer confirms that John Dutton wins the race for governor, so the Dutton family is heading to Helena. However, it's clearly not going to be easy, as John doesn't "have any friends in the building" and it looks like he's going to go to war with Jacki Weaver's Caroline Warner. Jamie is back in the fold, it seems, and serving as his father's political advisor, but it doesn't look like things are hunky-dory between them. Meanwhile, Beth is taking charge as chief of staff, and if that means fighting dirty with the family's myriad opponents, so be it.
There are some familiar and new faces on the ranch in Season 5. Josh Lucas returns as young John Dutton for the first time since Season 3. He's joined by Kylie Rogers as young Beth and Kyle Red Silverstein as young Rip. Jacki Weaver also returns as the Duttons' latest business foe, Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner, with Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz promoted to series regulars as Thomas Rainwater's (Gil Birmingham) right-hand man Mo and governor-turned-senator Lynelle Perry, respectively.
Four new characters join Yellowstone in Season 5 as well. Kai Caster plays a young cowboy named Rowdy. Lainey Wilson is playing a musician named Abby. Lilli Kai plays Clara Brewer, Gov. Dutton's new assistant. And 1883's Dawn Olivieri joins the cast as Sarah Atwood, a Montana newcomer and "corporate shark," according to the official character description.
Orli Gottesman is in the cast in a guest role as Halie, a young, confident girl drawn to Carter. "In Season 5, Halie becomes that person who gives Carter the chance to come out of his shell and to teach him not only about himself, but he finds himself always wanting Halie to be around," goes her character description. "Halie comes along and now there is someone who can fit that mold and be there for him."
The whole bunkhouse is also back, including Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, and Jen Landon as Teeter, who has been promoted to series regular.
Kathryn Kelly, who plays Jimmy's fiancée, Emily, has also been promoted to series regular and returns with Jefferson White as Jimmy. That means that despite having chosen the Four Sixes over Yellowstone, the reformed trouble magnet is sticking around.
The Yellowstone Universe Explained: Every Show, How to Watch, Dutton Family Tree, and More
Yellowstone Season 5 picked up after the bloody events of the Season 4 finale; Beth (Kelly Reilly), who we all know is the real brains behind every operation on the Yellowstone-Dutton Ranch, manipulated her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) into killing his biological father, Garrett (Will Patton). After it was revealed that Garrett was the one who ordered the attempted hits on John, Beth, and Kayce (Luke Grimes) back in Season 3, Beth figured he had it coming. She also made sure to hang onto the evidence, so now she's got Jamie under her thumb and out of the governor's race, clearing the way for their father to be the only Dutton running for office. She also just got hitched to Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and watched her father's new, confusing vegan special friend (Piper Perabo) head off to jail, so basically, it's Beth's world and everyone else is just living in it.
Complicating Beth's quest for world/Montana domination is the fact that Kayce has been on a heck of a spiritual journey that showed him a vision of two paths. At least one of those paths, as he told Monica (Kelsey Asbille), would result in "the end of us." Whatever that means, it can't be good, and it makes the long wait for Season 5 even tougher.
Want more? Here's everything you need to remember from Season 4.
Paramount+ dropped an "Inside Yellowstone Season 5" video on Oct. 31, 2022, with Sheridan and the cast talking candidly about what to expect in the new season. "John has proven time and again there's nothing he won't do to save the ranch," Kevin Costner said, adding, "He's more than ready to make a decision that doesn't land popularly." You can watch the video below.
Production began on Season 5 in the summer of 2022. The cast members regularly showed off the beautiful filming locations on social media, like this view shared by Cole Hauser.
Yellowstone is no longer alone in the world of Taylor Sheridan shows about ranchers. One prequel miniseries, 1883, aired on Paramount+ in late 2021, and revealed the origin story of the Dutton family arriving in Montana. The series starred Isabel May as the brave and adventurous teenager Elsa, elder sister to John Dutton's great-grandfather, John Sr., and Tim McGraw as her father, James. Paramount previously had an 1883 spin-off called 1883: The Bass Reeves Story in the works. It has now been renamed Lawmen: Bass Reeves and will run independently as its own anthology series. It stars David Oyelowo as Reeves, the legendary first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. He was a former enslaved person who arrested over 3,000 criminals.
A second Yellowstone prequel, titled 1923, premiered in December 2022. It picks up 40 years after 1883 with the next generation of Duttons tending to their ranch during the aftermath of World War I and the start of Prohibition. It stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the brother and sister-in-law to Tim McGraw's James Dutton from 1883.
Sheridan is also writing a Yellowstone spin-off called 6666, which takes place at the real historic Four Sixes ranch in Texas (which Sheridan owns) and tells the story of how the ranch has continued to operate in the same way today as it did over a century ago. That spin-off will air on Paramount Network, along with the original show.
In May 2023, Paramount revealed that Yellowstone would end after its fifth season, and also announced that a Yellowstone sequel was in the works and would premiere in December. No details on the sequel have been announced.
At the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner said he has "no doubt there'll be more spin-offs." "I didn't even know about the spin-offs that were coming," he added. "I just kind of do my thing, hit my marks, and go, 'Wow, this thing is really going well.'" Going well indeed.
If you think you're a fan of Yellowstone but want to become a super fan, then check out TV Guide's compilation of 30 (and counting) fun facts and behind-the-scenes secrets about the show, including how you can visit the real Dutton ranch and what it takes to be a cowboy on a Taylor Sheridan show.
Yellowstone Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock. Season 5 Part 1 will be added to Peacock on May 25.
New episodes of Yellowstone air on the Paramount Network. Here are more ways to watch Yellowstone.