Netflix's productions might be on pause as a result of the coronavirus pandemic like the rest of Hollywood, but the streaming service still has plenty of new content on the way for the month of May.

For starters, Ryan Murphy will continue to take over traditional TV and streaming services next month when Hollywood, his latest star-studded Netflix series, arrives on Friday, May 1. Hollywood is a seven-episode series which follows aspiring actors and filmmakers in a post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it, no matter the cost. The series stars David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, and Joe Mantello.

Steve Carell's military workplace comedy series Space Force will be ready for liftoff on Friday, May 29. The series also stars Lisa Kudrow, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, and more. Meanwhile, Season 2 of the acclaimed dramedy Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, premieres on Friday, May 8. And Netflix's interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend brings Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) face to face with the Reverend (Jon Hamm) once again when the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt finale drops on Tuesday, May 12.

Hannah Gadsby will follow up her groundbreaking stand-up special Nanette with a new special, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, which features her enjoying a little tour with her dog. Douglas hits Netflix on Sunday, May 26.

Also being added to the library next month is The Eddy, an eight-episode musical drama from Damian Chazelle which centers on the the jazz world of modern-day Paris and stars Andre Holland as Elliott Udo, once a celebrated pianist in New York and now co-owner of a struggling club called — you guessed it — The Eddy. That series arrives on Friday, May 8.

Other new originals coming in May include: Alice Wu's The Half of It, a film about a shy, straight-A student who is hired by a kindly jock to help get the attention of a popular girl (May 1); Joe Robert Cole's All Day and a Night, featuring Ashton Sanders as a young man trying to keep his rapping dream alive in Oakland amid a gang war and his own father's tragic legacy (May 1); Valeria, a Spanish-language series based on the novels of Elisabet Benavent (May 8); Trial By Media, a documentary about how the fourth estate has played a factor in majorly publicized criminal trials throughout recent history (May 11); and The Wrong Missy, a film about a series of love texts-gone-wrong (May 13).

And there's a lot of great licensed content coming too, like the most recent seasons of Grey's Anatomy (May 9) and Riverdale (May 14) and movies like Uncut Gems (May 25), District 9 (May 15), and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (May 1).

TBA

Blood & Water (Netflix Original)

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (Netflix Comedy Special)

Mystic Pop-up Bar (Netflix Original)

Supergirl Season 5

May 1

All Day and a Night (Netflix Film)[trailer]

Almost Happy (Netflix Original)

Get In (Netflix Film)

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy (Netflix Family)

The Half of It (Netflix Film)

Hollywood (Netflix Original) [trailer]

Into the Night (Netflix Original)

Medici: The Magnificent Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Mrs. Serial Killer (Netflix Film)

Reckoning: Season 1 (Exclusively on Netflix)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls' Nozaki Kun Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4

Arctic Dogs

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix Comedy Special)

May 6

Workin' Moms Season 4 (Netflix Original)

May 7

Scissor Seven Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

May 8

18 regali (Netflix Film)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Netflix Family)

Dead to Me: Season 2 (Netflix Original) [teaser]

The Eddy (Netflix Original) [trailer]

The Hollow: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

House at the End of the Street Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Rust Valley Restorers Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Valeria: Season 1 (Netflix Original) [trailer]

May 9

Charmed Season 2

Grey's Anatomy Season 16

May 11

Bordertown Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix Documentary)

Trial by Media (Netflix Documentary)

May 12

True: Terrific Tales (Netflix Family)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix Interactive Special) [teaser]

May 13

The Wrong Missy (Netflix Film) [trailer]

May 14

Riverdale Season 4

May 15

Chichipatos (Netflix Original)

District 9

I Love You, Stupid (Netflix Film)

Inhuman Resources (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans Season 3 (Netflix Original)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5(Netflix Family)

White Lines (Netflix Original)

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador (Netflix Original)

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17

Soul Surfer

May 18

The Big Flower Fight (Netflix Original)

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix Comedy Special)

Sweet Magnolias (Netflix Original)

Trumbo

May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall (Netflix Documentary)

The Flash Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez (Netflix Film)

May 22

Control Z (Netflix Original)

History 101 (Netflix Original)

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS (Netflix Film)

Selling Sunset Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

May 23

Dynasty Season 3

May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix Comedy Special)

May 27

I'm No Longer Here (Netflix Film)

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 28

Dorohedoro (Netflix Anime)

La corazonada (Netflix Film)

May 29

Somebody Feed Phil Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

Space Force (Netflix Original) [teaser]

May 31

High Strung Free Dance