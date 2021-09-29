The Masked Singer Season 6: All the Clues (So Far)

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6. Read at your own risk!]

Group B has arrived on The Masked Singer, and there are some true puzzles to solve this week. There are also a lot of legs to analyze, as the costumes got…I won't say more scandalous, but perhaps a little more form-fitting than they used to be. Nobody seemed totally sure about any of their guesses, but they did seem convinced that there are some real superstars dressed up as cupcakes and ducks on that stage.

This time around, the panelists were only given 15 seconds to make their first impression guesses, which means they were all over the place. Case in point: Jenny McCarthy guessing that the Dalmatian was Steve Harvey, and then Robin Thicke nearly walked offstage with embarrassment. I'd be embarrassed too!

It was Dalmatian who had to say goodbye first from Group B, meaning Queen of Heart, Cupcake, Mallard, and Banana Split move on to the next round, which will likely involve the introduction of a couple of wild cards like we saw with Group A. While I always want to know who everyone is on this show, there are a couple of Group B singers I'm desperate to see unmasked, like the season's first duo Banana Split. Is it a friendly divorced couple with a clever name, or am I totally off base? Cupcake is also a conundrum, with many clues pointing to the fact that she should have been in a duo as well.

You can see the rundown of all the clues below, along with the identity of this week's eliminated singer. See you next time for more Group B!

Group B: Queen of Hearts

Queen of Hearts, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: The Queen of Hearts is either a true southern belle or a great imitator. She's got quite the accent and one big eye. She spent her whole life learning how to champion her own heart. She left home when she was young and was determined to never turn back. Her BFF is Hilary Swank.

There's a Wizard of Oz theme with huge chess pieces and a lot of clocks, including one labeled in minutes instead of hours, and one with spiraling Roman numerals.

She sang Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" and she said she's on the show to be a "big ol' blaring, blasting megaphone of heart."

The guesses: Based solely on Queen of Heart's nice legs, one of the guesses was Fergie, which seemed insane other than one impressive vocal moment at the end of her performance. Other guesses included Britney Spears, Kellie Pickler, and Renee Zellweger, but no one seemed to be sure about anything.

Group B: The Mallard

The Mallard, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: The Mallard is living the high life with a best-selling book and platinum album, but he grew up always hustling. He used to sell "worms" until he found "the human jukebox on a school bus." People would put a quarter in his armpit and then he would sing. His BFF is Chris Pratt.

The clue package had some Victorian steampunk vibes and featured a fancy heeled boot that Nicole tried to call a cowboy boot, and a sign reading, "The Magnificent Mallard—he ain't no quack." There was also a blimp in the background and a close-up of a toy buck.

He says he doesn't usually dress this fancy, but "with a face like this, I'm used to disguising it."

The guesses: He sang "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" and if you ask me, he sang it just fine. But if you ask the panel, he sang it so well he must be a legit country star, and they listed every single one they could think of. I don't really think country music is his usual genre if he's a professional singer, but then again I ain't no expert.

Group B: The Cupcake

The Cupcake, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: Cupcake is one of the most baffling contestants this show has had in a while. The face on the costume makes her seem short, but the knees under the costume make her seem super tall. The disguised speaking voice sounds feminine, but the singing voice is surprisingly deep, but then a waiter hands her a receipt that says, "Go get 'em, girl."

The clues take place in a diner. Cupcake says she's used to sharing the spotlight, and there's a close-up of two cupcakes and a bottle of whiskey. She hasn't been solo in a long time, but she's here because someone she loves just got some news about their health.

There's a "Caution - wet floor" sign and a table setting for two, and Cupcake orders a pile of heart pancakes. She says she was supposed to be here with some other "sweet things," but now she's all alone.

The guesses: The panel was all over the place, from Whoopi Goldberg to Tracy Chapman to Jennifer Holiday and Tina Turner. Nicole Scherzinger guessed both Roberta Flack and Leslie Jones, and both Jenny and Robin guessed RuPaul. I could hear some RuPaul in there, but I've never thought of Ru as anything other than a solo act. It feels like the big clue here is that it's someone missing their other half due to a health issue.

Group B: Banana Split

Banana Split, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: This duo consists of a banana, who appears to be a guy, and ice cream that seems to be a lady. They say it's so unexpected for them to be here, and Hollywood can sometimes make a person feel small. When she moved to Hollywood, she got a day job. She quit when she thought she got her big break, then had to beg for the job back. He says there's no such thing as an overnight success, and they explain that the key was finding a collaborator who sticks through the "sweet and the sour," and shares the same wacky dreams.

She sang Pink's "A Million Dreams" while he played piano and didn't sing at all, and she is clearly quite talented. They explained that they don't work together all the time, but they worked together really well in the past. But also Banana is really good by itself.

The guesses: The panel got real wild with this one, guessing Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, and then Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. I think Jenny went in the right direction when she asked if they were a "divorced sundae." They used to collaborate, they're called Banana Split, and there's clearly a little tension there. That sounds like a former couple to me! She kinda sounds like a toned-down Idina Menzel, who is divorced from fellow star Taye Diggs. There's also a bit of Vanessa Carlton in there, who used to date and collaborate with Third Eye Blind's Stephan Jenkins.

Group A: The Hamster

Hamster, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: Hamster says his body is shaped like a hamster, and he felt stuck in a bit of a wheel. He felt all cooped up this past year (wonder why?) because he's a guy who likes to jump from one project to the next with his famous friends. He's used to being in all kinds of arenas

He has a poster for Alcatraz Island, and he has a pet fish. He reads and does jumping jacks, and is hoping to be the teacher's pet. He performed "Pretty Woman" with an unexpected swagger. His locker clues were: A Baseball bat, a stuffed strawberry, a lot of moss. According to Hamster, "It's sunny, and I like to play baseball," and he's "way F--king taller" than Danny Devito.

The guesses: The panelists went all-in on older comedians, like Bill Murray, Andy Richter and Jack Black. It seems impossible to imagine Bill Murray doing this show, but with that guy, the fact that it seems impossible also makes it seem more possible, ya know? Jack Black has such a distinctive voice, but he was clearly going for a certain genre so maybe it was a clever disguise.

Group A: The Baby

The Baby, The Masked Singer FOX

The clues so far: Aside from being the worst thing I have ever seen, Baby is a "larger than life" star. He was part of a baby rat pack, and they were famous for throwing punches and getting their hands dirty in the action. He's got blockbuster hits, an award-winning album, radio play, and replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film.

He speaks with an accent that is either Australian or Cockney, and isn't a good version of either. The clues show him traipsing through a city like Godzilla, with a close-up of a police badge reading "Police Officer, Metropolitan Police, 54672." He passes by the White House, and a helicopter in front of an explosion. He wants to make the world into a giant playpen.

His singing voice, meanwhile, is deep and raspy. The locker clues were: Baby's report card revealed that he failed his driver's test, which is good because he is a baby, though not good because he failed because of "too many high-speed chases." Baby said that when he doesn't get a nap, he has the "need to feed."

The guesses: The panel thinks it might be an action star, so guesses include Hugh Jackman, Will Smith, Chuck Norris and Vin Diesel. If that giant baby is Vin Diesel, I will literally drive my car into space. And if it's Chuck Norris, that might just be the first sign of the apocalypse.

Group A: The Skunk

Skunk, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: Skunk seems to be an older soul, a singer who took a break from her career to focus on her family. Her clue package takes place on a train, and she explains that she relates to the "duality" and the "yin and yang" of the skunk. She's a luxury traveler, with a fancy bag and a ticket from Seoul, South Korea (is that literally Seoul, or could it mean soul?). There's also a vase with the letter "D," which Robin Thicke immediately took to indicate that she's a diva (D-vase). She says there's a misconception that she's quick to get into a fight, but she has learned that you don't always have to react when provoked. She sprays her haters with "Hater Spray" and seems pretty unbothered. There's also a newspaper with a photo of Jenny McCarthy and the headline, "Has the Golden Ear Winner Lost Her Mind?" and a lot of focus on Skunk's expensive-looking pink and gold bag. She wants to make it do what it do, boo.

Premiere Part 2 Clues: She feels like she's forever a student, but has learned that life happens. School was always easy and she had a full-ride scholarship before she got some "unexpected news." Jenny McCarthy wondered if she had a baby, which was also our first thought. She was forced to take a different course and learned lessons she'd never get in a classroom. That pivot was the greatest degree she could ever get.

Her second set of clues took place in a library, and she started to pull out a book called U.S. Government before switching to Expect the Unexpected. There was also The Big Book of Acting, and Iron Out Your Swing, with a golf club on the cover. Her locker clues were: boas, pom poms, a French final, a projector. According to Skunk, "Because of miseducation, I am always ready for the action."

The guesses: Lauryn Hill, because of Skunk's use of the word "miseducation." Robin guessed Yolanda Adams, Jill Scott and Fantasia Barrino, and Nicole suggested Janelle Monae.

Our guess: Fantasia had already been in my head, but Fantasia has such a distinctive voice that does not match the voice of the Skunk. Singer and actress Janelle Monae might be a better guess because The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was such an inspiration for her that it's referenced on her Wikipedia page.

Group A: The Bull



The Bull, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: Bull grew up in a small town but had bigger dreams. He traveled around the world in a quest to be the greatest of all time, but the doors he knocked on just weren't opening. He kept getting rejected, but he didn't give it up. He became his own boss, and eventually both Hollywood and Forbes took notice.

A stuffed lion sits on a rock, Cooperstown (home of the Baseball Hall of Fame) is marked on a map, and at one point, Bull waves to the astronaut who was once Hunter Hayes. He says he's very shy about singing, even though he put on a hell of a performance.

Premiere Part 2 Clues: He marched to the beat of his own drum in school and felt most free to be himself in his garage. He created his own world and put on shows that were sold out in his head. He lived on his own planet, and his performance of Rascal Flatts' "What Hurts the Most" reminds him of that time. He holds up a picture of the Disney Concert Hall, and his garage is covered in flowers. His locker clues were: Three cheerleaders jumped out of Bull's locker. "I've always been a fan of school spirit," Bull says. "Nothing makes me happier than the cheer of a crowd. That's what makes me happy."

The guesses: The panel suggests Darren Criss and Justin Timberlake, which don't seem correct. Robin thinks it might be someone who's not a known singer. Jenny guessed Kevin Jonas, which just proves that Jenny knows nothing about the Jonas Brothers, and then she said she really wants it to be Zac Efron. Something tells me Jenny's hopes will be dashed.

Our guess: It's still too early to tell.

ELIMINATED Week 1: The Octopus

Octopus, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues: Octopus is a large man who has been famous for a long time, and reached success at a young age. He considers himself to be lucky, and eight is a lucky number. He felt like he had it all, but when he smiled, people thought he wasn't being serious, so people wanted him out, and he fell.

A playing card says he's "all about self-love," and he says he had to learn to let go of his ego to get a fresh start. He said he was doing the show because The Masked Singer is his mom's favorite show, and she was waiting for him backstage.

The guesses: The panel went hard on NBA players, from Dennis Rodman to Dwight Howard to Shaquille O'Neal. They seemed to land on Shaq, which felt like the right answer due to A) Octopus' size and B) the fact that 8 was Kobe Bryant's jersey number.

It was: Dwight Howard!

ELIMINATED Week 1 Part 2: Mother Nature

Mother Nature, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues: Mother Nature has done it all and changed with the seasons, but she's never gotten the chance to be an actual mother. It took her a while to come to terms with that, but then she embraced the family she already had...including former Masked Singer winner Wayne Brady? She's protective of the ones she loves, and life is good.

She holds up a penny and a hummingbird and later holds a sparkler. She performed "I'm Coming Out," but the performance lost a bit of the spotlight to her playing Whack-a-mole on stage.

The guesses: The panel was really taken with Mother Nature's infectious energy, even if we couldn't focus on anything beyond her terrifying face and the Whack-a-mole game. They guessed that maybe it was Aisha Tyler, who hosts Whose Line Is It Anyway with Wayne, or Tracee Ellis Ross singing her own mother's song, or maybe Tiffany Haddish. Any one of them could fit with Mother Nature's energy, but she sort of feels like Tracee to us. Tracee also had a fashion line at JC Penney, which could explain the penny, even if the voice doesn't totally sound like Tracee.

It was: Vivica A. Fox!

ELIMINATED Week 1 Part 2: Pufferfish

The Pufferfish, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: Pufferfish knows a thing or two about defending herself. Her clues take place on a spaceship, and she talks about being the kid at school who could never blend in, and who "messed up all the experiments." She says her singing voice was always different and "not necessarily in a good way." She had to learn to stand up for herself, and it made her successful.

Balanced scales might mean she's a libra or just really into the justice system, and there was also a disco ball, a boomerang, and a guitar that said "guitarra," which is Spanish for guitar.

She performed Doja Cat's "Say So" and her "different" voice didn't really stand out to us, but Nick seemed to immediately know who she was.

Premiere Part 2 Clues: Puffer Fish was very sheltered growing up because her family was so religious. Going to the movies and listening to music was off-limits to her. She had to keep her dreams to herself but turned heads when she first rose to fame. Her outfits made people talk at church, but she didn't care because she liked expressing herself. She's leaning into her sexy side and feeling like she's at the Met Gala. She's having fun throwing off the panel with her voice, though her costume's gown is so her. She's always loved getting people talking.

She clutches a diary, and there's a cardinal on a bird feeder. She performed Dua Lipa's "Levitating," and even did the rap part. Nick knows exactly who she is and says she's doing a great job of turning the panel in a "different direction." The locker clues were: She was a spelling bee champion. "I have bars, moves, but also have letters," Puffer Fish says, with a butt wiggle.

The guesses: In week two, the panel suggested M.I.A., Nelly Furtado, Vanessa Hudgens, Zoe Saldana. They're thrown by the disguised voice, and to be honest, I am too. Just when I think I recognize the singing voice, she starts rapping, and nothing makes sense.

It was: Toni Braxton!

ELIMINATED WEEK 2: The Dalmation

Dalmation, The Masked Singer Fox

The clues so far: Dalmatian always visualized his success as a kid and had to make his own playbook. He saved up money when he was 12 years old to buy his own gear. He got obsessed with practicing every day. He wanted to play in the big leagues, and then he met one of the biggest players in the game "and the rest is history." He always felt like the under dog so he's here to prove that by doing something totally different and dressing as his favorite dog.

He's lifting weights and boxing and looking at the Scream painting, and there's an angry toy cat. He keeps a "Top Dog" trophy in a locker, and catches his own frisbee.

The guesses: Robin went with Nelly, who is both an athlete and a rapper, and Jenny thought it might be Scary Movie star Katt Williams (because of the "Scream" painting). Ken went for an athlete and guessed Reggie Bush. Nobody thought of Ghostface Killah, who shares a name with the killer in the Scream movies and just announced that a new album is on its way.

It was: Rapper Tyga. He said he wanted to do it because he saw Wayne Brady do it, and was shocked that Robin didn't get it right.