The Mandalorian's first season ended with several major revelations, including Mando's (Pedro Pascal) real name (Din Djarin) and the fact he had been rescued as a child by blue-armored Mandalorians after the death of his parents and was raised as one of their own. But that's not all that happened.

In "Chapter 8," the Season 1 finale directed by Taika Waititi, Din took on the formidable Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his army of stormtroopers with the help of Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Carga (Carl Weathers), the assassin-turned-nurse-droid IG-11 (Waititi), and, most importantly, The Child, known to fans as Baby Yoda, who came through with a powerful assist right when Din and the team needed him the most. By the end of the hour, Din and Baby Yoda were safe and on to new adventures. It was a thrilling end to a somewhat meandering first season, but we're already champing at the bit for Season 2. Of course, details are still scarce, but here's everything we know about the new season so far.

Season 2 is coming in October. Disney+ renewed the live-action Star Wars series before the first season had even premiered — creator Jon Favreau revealed months before the show's debut that he was already writing Season 2 — but on Dec. 27, the day the Season 1 finale dropped, Favreau revealed on Twitter that we'd have to wait until next fall to see what happens next. (The message also came with a look at a model of a creature, the green-skinned, pig-like Gamorrean, which appeared in Return of the Jedi and who will presumably play a role in Season 2.) Disney's Bob Iger then announced on an investors call in February that The Mandalorian would be back in October, which means fans will have to wait less than a year for new episodes.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

Production on Season 2 was NOT affected by the coronavirus. Fans have been worried that the coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, might have delayed the release of Season 2, but according to Variety, the show was able to wrap production right before Disney began shutting down its various productions. So while Marvel's Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (slated for August), WandaVision (December), and Loki (spring 2021) were all forced to suspend production and will likely miss their scheduled premiere dates, it seems like The Mandalorian is still on schedule (for now).

Season 3 is already in the works. Although we won't see Season 2 for many months, Variety reports that a third season of The Mandalorian is already in the works. In April, the trade revealed that Favreau has been writing Season 3 for a while and that the art department was already creating concepts. That should also make fans feel pretty good about the future.

Season 2 will focus on Baby Yoda and where he comes from. Halfway through the finale, The Armorer (Emily Swallow) revealed to Din (or should we still call him Mando?) that he must take on the father figure role for Baby Yoda and train him, much as he was trained by the Mandalorians who found him all those years ago, until he finds the adorable little guy's species or he comes of age. At the end of the episode, Din turned down Greef Carga's offer to rejoin the Bounty Hunters' Guild and revealed he was going to try to figure out where Baby Yoda comes from, thus setting up a season that will hopefully shed some light on a species we know very little about so far.

Moff Gideon will be back. Although Din thought he destroyed Gideon when his TIE fighter crashed, the end of the episode revealed he actually survived. And that's not all, he has in his possession a black-bladed lightsaber, known as the Darksaber, which was built by Tarre Vizsla, a Mandalorian and Jedi. It's unclear how he came to have the Darksaber, but hopefully we'll find out in Season 2.

Rosario Dawson is joining the cast as Ahsoka Tano. The fan-favorite Star Wars character is making her live-action debut in the second season. Previously, she was voiced by Ashley Eckstein in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and has appeared in Star Wars Rebels as well.

The rest of the cast is shaping up too. According to Making Star Wars and /Film, Michael Biehn (Aliens, Terminator) has been cast in Season 2 as a bounty hunter from Mando's past. It remains to be seen whether that is a good or a bad thing.

Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed are among the directors. Season 1 had big names like Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard helming episodes, and Season 2 will continue the trend of putting notable people in the directors' chair. On May 4, in honor of Star Wars Day, Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man) announced via Twitter that they would both be headed to a galaxy far, far away.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

The new season began filming in 2019. In November 2019, Favreau posted a photo on Instagram from the set of the new season. Unfortunately, the photograph, which is captioned "Greetings from the set of #TheMandalorian Season 2," doesn't reveal anything except a familiar helmet, but it's a start!

The Mandalorian Season 2 returns to Disney+ in October 2020.

