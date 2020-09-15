Baby Yoda is back. Disney+ released the official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 on Tuesday, and it was filled with so many adorable shots of our favorite Child. The preview of the upcoming season also featured a lot of teases of what to expect when the Star Wars series returns, but really, we know that most of what you probably care about is the extra boost of serotonin you get whenever Baby Yoda comes on screen. OK, and maybe the cool actions sequences and Mando's (Pedro Pascal) new mission to find the Jedi, too.

As the trailer reveals, Mando receives instructions to track down the Jedi so that he can reunite the Child with its own kind. Along the way, it seems Mando runs into his share of trouble, with the trailer showing plenty of action sequences featuring Stormtroopers, speeder bikes, TIE fighters, and X-wings (although it doesn't feature any shots of the nefarious Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who will still be after our beloved duo when the show returns).

While Mando travels the galaxy searching for the Jedi, he'll also reunite with some old friends, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano), as well as come into contact with a mysterious new character (played by WWE Superstar Sasha Banks), who we get our first glimpse of in the first trailer.

The Mandalorian returns for Season 2 on Friday, Oct. 30 on Disney+.