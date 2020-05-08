Major news, Star Wars fans! The character we've all been waiting to show up in The Mandalorian is officially confirmed for Season 2.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett (Boba Fett's father) in 2002's Star Wars: Attack of the Clones will appear in Season 2 of the Disney+ series. Morrison will be playing Boba Fett, the famed bounty hunter introduced in Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back, which makes sense given Boba was actually a clone of his father.

Boba Fett's appearance in The Mandalorian was teased in Season 1, and though this is a big deal for Star Wars fans, you should temper your expectations if you're hoping for a major Boba Fett arc. The character will apparently only play a small role in Season 2, but we'll take whatever we can get! We should at least find out how he survived falling into the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is expected to premiere this fall.