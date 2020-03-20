Rosario Dawson has reportedly joined the cast of the second season of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. /Film reports that the actress, who most recently starred on the USA drama Briarpatch, will be playing Ahsoka Tano, known to Star Wars fans as Anakin Skywalker's Jedi padawan. Disney+ had no comment when reached by TV Guide.

This will be the first time the character, who has long been a fan favorite, appears in any Star Wars live-action projects. She has appeared in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, where she is voiced by Ashley Eckstein.

The Mandalorian Season 2: Release Date, Spoilers, and More

The Mandalorian is set a few years after the events of Return of the Jedi, which means it's after the fall of the Empire but before the rise of the First Order. Set on the outer edges of the galaxy, far from the New Republic, it follows a lone bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) hired by the leader of a bounty hunters' guild (Carl Weathers) to retrieve a package, which turns out to be a young child of Yoda's unnamed species, whom fans have taken to call Baby Yoda.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is scheduled to be released this fall on the streaming service.