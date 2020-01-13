The Chi is adding a familiar face to its cast for Season 3, which debuts Sunday, July 5 at 10/9c.

At the Television Critics Association's winter press tour on Monday, Showtime announced that series creator Lena Waithe will star in a multi-episode arc as a Chicago mayoral candidate — in a role that almost mirrors real life. (Chicago now has an openly gay black woman, Lori Lightfoot, as mayor.)

The Chi comes back after a rocky second season that saw actor Jason Mitchell removed from the show following sexual misconduct allegations. This season will feature other new guest stars, including singer Luke James and La La Anthony. Meanwhile, Lil Rel Howery will play Zeke Remnick, the owner of a building who cares less about the community than the bottom line, and Kandi Burrus portrays Roselyn Perry, the estranged wife of a politician who is looking to advance his agenda and to help herself.

Showtime also announced return dates for Billions andBlack Monday, the premiere date for new series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. It also renewed The L Word: Generation Q and Work in Progress for second seasons.

The Chi Season 3 premieres Sunday, July 5 at 10/9c on Showtime.

Alex Hibbert, The Chi Photo: Parrish Lewis/SHOWTIME

