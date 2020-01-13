More The L Word: Generation Q episodes are headed your way. During the Television Critics Association's winter press tour on Monday, Showtime's President of Entertainment Jana Winograde announced that The L Word spin-off has been renewed for a 10-episode second season.

Winograde also revealed that the comedy Work in Progress has been picked up for a 10-episode second season.

Picking up a decade after the events of The L Word's series finale, The L Word: Generation Q follows several OG characters. Shane (Katherine Moennig) returns to LA to run a lesbian bar while working to save her marriage, and Bette (Jennifer Beals) is embroiled in a cantankerous mayoral race while raising her teenage daughter with Tina. Meanwhile, Alice (Leisha Hailey) steps out of the shadows to host her own talk show focused on queer issues.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

New faces include Dani (Arienne Mandi), a PR maverick who runs communications on Bette's campaign while juggling a relationship with her fiancé Sophie (Rosanny Zayas), who works as a production assistant on Alice's show; plus, there's Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), a production assistant, and Micah (Leo Sheng), a professor, navigate the tricky LA dating scene while Gigi deals (Sepideh Moafi) with the strange dynamic of her ex-wife dating someone new.

Meanwhile, Work in Progress comes from Chicago Improv's Abby McEnany and Tim Mason and is co-written by The Matrix's Lilly Wachowski. The series centers on McEnany, playing a fictionalized version of herself, whose horrible luck leads her to a transformative relationship. The show's second season will be written, shot, and produced entirely in Chicago.

Showtime also announced return dates for Billions and The Chi, and the premiere date for new series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. It also renewed Shameless for an 11th and final season.

The L Word: Generation Q airs Sundays at 10/9c on Showtime, followed by Work in Progress at 11/10c. The season finales for both shows will air on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig; The L Word: Generation Q Photo: Hilary B Gayle/SHOWTIME

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)