Homeland Season 8 is nearly upon us, and to make the wait slightly less agonizing, Showtime has released a new trailer for the final season. To say our nerves are running on overdrive would be an understatement.

Things between Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) and Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) might be as fraught as we've ever seen them based on the small snippets we've seen of their latest standoffs in Season 8. After Saul recruits a still-healing Carrie to help him engage the Taliban in peace negotiations, things take a turn for the worse. That's just what happens when you bring zip-ties and machine guys to pick up your asset in the middle of the desert.

Though Saul passionately declares in the trailer that he won't turn his back on her, and Carrie similarly claims she would never betray him, the final season clearly has them at odds with one another. If only Carrie could overcome her torture-induced memory loss to get to the bottom of this mess!

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

One thing is for sure, we're in for a doozy of a final season, Homeland fans!

Homeland's final season premieres Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9/8c on Showtime.

(TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS, Showtime's parent company.)