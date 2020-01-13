Now Playing How Do Rich People React to Bobby & Chuck's Characters from the Billions?

Bobby's back, baby! Billions Season 5 premieres Sunday, May 3 on Showtime, the cable network's president of entertainment, Gary Levine, announced Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

In Season 5 of the soapy finance drama, Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) find themselves on opposite sides of their rivalry again, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact investor Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe's dominance, while Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital after the collapse of their fund, and they must fight to protect their employees and their assets while working as a mole for Chuck. Meanwhile, Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.

As previously announced, Julianna Margulies will appear this season as Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author.

Showtime also announced return dates for The Chi and Black Monday, and the premiere date for new series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. It also renewed The L Word: Generation Q and Work in Progress for second seasons.

Billions Season 5 premieres Sunday, May 3 at 9/8c on Showtime.

Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, Billions Photo: Jeff Neumann, Jeff Neumann/SHOWTIME

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)