Amid the flurry of news coming out of Showtime's presentation at the Television Critics Association winter tour on Monday was the premiere date and trailer for Season 2 of the acclaimed comedy Black Monday. The network announced that the 10-episode second season will debut with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, March 15 at 10/9c. The series will air two episodes every week.

The first season of Black Monday followed Maurice "Mo" Monroe (Emmy nominee Don Cheadle) as he and his fellow outsiders took on the old-boys club of 1987 Wall Street, which led to the largest stock market crash in history, known as Black Monday. Season 2 will depict the aftermath of those events. When the show returns, Dawn (Regina Hall) and Blair (Andrew Rannells) have risen in the ranks to become the boss. However, they quickly learn how difficult things can be at the top, especially as they are also busy looking over their shoulder for Mo, who's now on the run with Keith (Paul Scheer).

Joining the show in Season 2 are guest stars Tuc Watkins (The Boys In the Band) as Congressman Harris, a leading voice of the moral majority; June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) as his ultra-conservative wife, Corkie; Dulé Hill (Suits) as Marcus Wainwright III, president of the African-American Scholarship Fund; and Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul) as New York Governor Putnam. Recurring guest stars include Yassir Lester (Making History), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), Horatio Sanz (GLOW) and Casey Wilson (Mrs. Fletcher, Happy Endings).

Showtime also announced return dates for Billions and The Chi, and the premiere date for new series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. It also renewed The L Word: Generation Q and Work in Progress for second seasons.

Black Monday Season 2 premieres Sunday, March 15 at 10/9c on Showtime.

Black Monday Photo: Kurt Iswarienko/SHOWTIME

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)