It's almost time for a new chapter in the Penny Dreadful saga: Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres April 26 on Showtime. The network announced the news at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Monday.

In addition to the premiere date, Showtime also released the first footage from the drama, which is billed as a "spiritual descendent" of the original Penny Dreadful. An exciting new teaser, above, gives us a glimpse at the volatile world of 1938 Los Angeles, where a grisly murder pulls Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) into the middle of the social and political upheaval of the era, as freeways threaten to displace the local Mexican-American community, spies in the Third Reich infiltrate the government, and radio evangelism is on the rise.

And it wouldn't be a Penny Dreadful series without supernatural forces at work. The teaser also gives us a closer look at Natalie Dormer's Magda, a powerful demon who can take the appearance of anyone she chooses. She'll face off against her sister, Santa Muerte (Lorenza Izzo), the Angel of Holy Death.

"All mankind needs to become the monster he truly is is being told he can," Magda says in the new footage.

Rory Kinnear, Kerry Bishé, Michael Gladis, Johnathan Nieves, and Jessica Garza also star. The recurring cast includes Adam Rodriguez, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Thomas Kretschmann, Ethan Peck, and Dominic Sherwood.

City of Angels is created, written, and executive produced by Penny Dreadful creator John Logan. Michael Aguilar also serves as executive producer.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres Sunday, April 26 at 10/9c on Showtime.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)