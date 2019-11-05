Billions is getting some fresh blood in Season 5! Showtime announced Tuesday morning that Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll have signed on to guest star in multiple episodes of Billions Season 5.

Though we don't know much about these two new characters being added into the mix, Showtime did release brief character descriptions for each of the new roles. Margulies will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author, while Stoll will be taking on a season-long arc as Michael Prince, a business titan from a small town in Indiana.

Margulies is best known for her roles as Carol Hathway on ER and Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife. She recently starred in Nat Geo's thriller mini-series, The Hot Zone. Stoll played Congressman Peter Russo in the first season of House of Cards and most recently starred in The Deuce on HBO.

Billions will return to Showtime in 2020.

Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)