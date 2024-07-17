4 Must-See Kindle Deals We're Diving Into During Prime Day

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is only here for a few more hours, so all the best Prime Day deals are looking extra enticing right now as the two-day sales event comes to a close. We've seen lots of book deals so far, including #BookTok deals and deals on popular must-haves like Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses, but some of us out there are running out of space in our homes to store books. It's time to check out the best Prime Day Kindle deals.

While some might love the physicality of opening a fresh book, we have to be real for a moment. Purchasing individual books can get pricy, they're not terribly convenient to tote around, and heck, some of us are living in small spaces. Owning a Kindle is the perfect way to maximize your book collection in an efficient manner, all while keeping every one of your reads in the same place. No need for book hoarding anymore, folks.

Plus, Kindle is also compatible with a service called Kindle Unlimited, which is one that gives users access to millions of books all without the need for individual purchasing. Think about it like a Spotify, Apple Music, or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. You pay a monthly fee, and everything is free. It doesn't get much better.

While it's still Prime Day, Kindle Unlimited is hosting a deal that gets users free access for three months. All you have to do is sign up by the end of July 17, and access to millions upon millions of books for free is yours. Sounds like an even larger incentive to buy a Kindle.

This the latest Kindle model and happens to be the lightest and most compact one yet. It boasts a sharp 300 ppi display and adjustable lighting for easy reading day or night. Enjoy distraction-free reading with extended battery life and 16 GB storage for thousands of books. Plus, it's currently 15% off for Prime Day. As mentioned, dive into over 2 million titles with Kindle Unlimited and discover endless adventures.

The newest Kindle Paperwhite now features a 6.8" display, thinner borders, and adjustable warm light for perfect reading day or night. Enjoy up to 10 weeks of battery life, 20% faster page turns, and a 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper. Store thousands of books and read anywhere, even at the beach or in the bath, thanks to its waterproof design. Even if it gets splashed by the swimming pool, you can still read the next page of The Hunger Games without fail.

Meet the only Kindle with a digital notebook and pen, a favorite of Oprah in 2023. Kindle Scribe lets you read and write directly in books or a separate notebook, with a 10.2" 300 ppi glare-free display. Convert handwritten notes to text, mark up PDFs, and create sticky notes in Word. Enjoy months of reading and weeks of writing or perhaps even weeks of drawing on a single charge.

Lastly, it's time for the kiddos! The Kindle Paperwhite Kids bundle includes a 16 GB Kindle Paperwhite, a year of Amazon Kids+ (a subscription service that gives access to thousands of ad-free, age-appropriate, and educational books, games, videos, and more), a kid-friendly cover, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee. With a 6.8" 300 ppi glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life, it's perfect for distraction-free reading. Waterproof and durable, it's ideal for reading anywhere, and features like Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise help young readers improve their skills.

