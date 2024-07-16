All the Best #BookTok Viral Books Are Up to 60% Off for Prime Day

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Just like you (and, like, everyone else), we're obsessed with TikTok. It's where we laugh, it's where we cry, it's where we get our news, it's where we go into rabbit holes, it's where we get all of our recommendations. We can't lie, we're on numerous sides of TikTok these days (Gnome War, anyone?), but we absolutely geek over solid book recs. And now, during Prime Day, #BookTok deals are taking over Amazon. #BookTok books are up to 60% off, and it's safe to say we're about to load up our library.

#BookTok Book Deals Amazon/Getty Images

While we're no Jack Edwards or Ayman, we've definitely spent more time than we'd like to admit stalking their pages (and countless other #BookTokers). So, trust us when we say we know what's trending over on #BookTok. Amazon's got deals on thrillers, love stories, comedies, you name it.

Whether you're in the mood for something that will keep you on the edge of your seat or a heartwarming romance that's sure to make you believe in love again, there's something for everyone. And the best part? These books come highly recommended by your favorite #BookTok influencers, so you know they're worth the read. Don't miss out on these amazing deals — stock up your bookshelf with the trendiest titles and get ready for some serious page-turning action.

Dive into the hottest picks and discover your next favorite book at a fantastic price below.

The Inmate by Freida McFadden

The Inmate by Freida McFadden Amazon

$8 $18



Freida McFadden is a name that has #BookTok on the edge of its seat — and for good reason. She's one of the best living thriller authors by far. In The Inmate, we follow nurse Millie Calloway as she takes a job at a remote prison, only to find herself face-to-face with a dangerous inmate who has a personal vendetta against her. The tension and suspense are palpable as Millie navigates the difficult situation, uncovering dark secrets and trying to stay one step ahead of the inmate. This is a total must-read for anyone looking to get lost in a page-turner — and we know that's exactly what you're looking for.

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir Amazon

$13 $30

As we eagerly await the 2026 movie adaptation starring Ryan Gosling, Project Hail Mary is buzzing on #BookTok. Here's what to expect: Ryland Grace wakes up alone on a spaceship, millions of miles from home, with no memory of his mission or even his name. With two dead crewmates and the fate of humanity in his hands (#casual), he must solve an impossible scientific mystery. Andy Weir's latest is an interstellar adventure that rivals The Martian and will keep you hooked from start to finish.

Every Summer After by Carley Fortune

Every Summer After by Carley Fortune Amazon

$9 $16

Every Summer After follows Percy and Sam, a duo that was inseparable for six summers, spending hazy afternoons on the water and warm evenings in a family restaurant, sharing books and horror stories. Their friendship blossomed into something breathtaking before it all fell apart. Now, it's time they mend it. This is the debut novel by Carley Fortune, and it's a home run. This nostalgic story of love and the choices that shape us is a must-read. Fortune's debut is clearly a winner, capturing the magic of young love and the heartache of past mistakes.

The Teacher by Freida McFadden

The Teacher by Freida McFadden Amazon

$8.50 $18

We told you. Freida McFadden is all over #BookTok. The Teacher follows a math teacher named Eve who works in a school that went through a teacher-student scandal the year prior, centered all around a student named Addie. Addie is deemed a terrible person and there is far more to the story than she is letting on. But, Addie is keeping her mouth shut about what's really lurking in her world. She just might not get to keep those secrets forever.

Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover

Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover Amazon

$9 $16

Colleen Hoover is another name that appears left and right on #BookTok. In her well-received 2022 novel Reminders of Him, she writes the story of a woman named Kenna Rowan who was recently let out of prison after a five-year sentence for a mistake she'd made years ago. Determined to reunite with her daughter, Kenna faces an uphill battle against a town unwilling to forgive and a past that won't let go. This emotional rollercoaster has captivated readers and solidified Hoover's place as a #BookTok favorite.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.