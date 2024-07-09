Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

So, you're looking to learn how to get Kindle Unlimited for free? Well, you've come to the right place. Right now until July 17, you can get Kindle Unlimited free for a whole three months ahead of Prime Day, which will occur on July 16 and July 17 this year. Pretty solid early Prime Day deal, isn't it?

All you have to do is become a Prime member if you already aren't and subscribe to Kindle Unlimited to get your three free months. It's that easy.

Kindle Unlimited Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is like a golden ticket for book lovers, giving you access to a library of over a million titles. For a subscription fee of $12/month, you can dive into an endless selection of novels, non-fiction, magazines, audiobooks, whatever. But, obviously, you'll get the first three months free with this deal until the Kindle Unlimited membership auto renews at the end of your trial. Whether you're into bestsellers, indie gems, or exploring new genres, Kindle Unlimited has something for everyone. It's perfect for those who love to binge-read without worrying about individual book costs.

What makes Kindle Unlimited even better is the flexibility. You can read on any device with the Kindle app, not just a Kindle e-reader. That means, yes, you can read on your iPhone when you've accidentally left your Kindle at home. Boom.

Download books to read offline, switch seamlessly between reading and listening with Audible narrations, and always have something new to discover. Plus, with the ability to borrow up to ten titles at once, your digital bookshelf is always stocked. It's a bookworm's paradise, offering incredible value and convenience for voracious readers.

If you're already a Prime member, becoming a Kindle Unlimited subscriber is effortless. Simply click the button below and subscribe for your free three months.

If you're not already a Prime member, Amazon Prime costs $15 per month or $139 annually. With a membership, you gain access to Kindle Unlimited and get three months free. Additionally, you'll get exclusive deals across Amazon that non-Prime members can't access. This includes Amazon's major Prime Day event, where members can save significantly on a wide range of products, sometimes even having a second round of deals in October.

Thought that was it? Guess again. Prime Video is 100% free with a Prime membership. Gain access to thousands of movies and TV shows at your fingertips, both originals and classics. It's a fantastic investment, offering substantial savings and perks throughout the year.

This deal isn't going to last forever. You'll only be able to get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free if you subscribe before July 17. So, if you're already a Prime member, it shouldn't even be a question. Take Kindle Unlimited for the test drive it deserves.

