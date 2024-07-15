Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Still paying for your music streaming service? That's a shame. What if we were to tell you that you could be paying absolutely nothing for one of the most expansive music streaming platforms for three months? You'd probably like the sound of that, huh? Let's take it even further, though. Now, what if you were paying absolutely nothing for the same music streaming service for a total of five months instead? While that sounds too good to be true, it isn't. It's time to learn how to get Amazon Music Unlimited for free in 2024.

Right now until July 17, Prime members and non-Prime members alike can get three to five months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. That's right. Zero dollars. Zilch. Nada. Nothing. As we near Prime Day on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, this is making out to be one of the best early Prime Day deals there is. Period.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers an extensive library with millions of songs, from the latest hits to timeless classics. Whether you're into pop, rock, jazz, or classical, there's something for everyone. Plus, it's packed with curated playlists, personalized recommendations, and high-quality audio. It's not just about listening; it's about discovering new music and experiencing it like never before.

This summer has been off the charts for new music, making it the perfect time to test a new streaming platform for free. Pop music is back in a big way thanks to Chappell Roan's queer anthem "Good Luck, Babe" and her modern-day "Cha Cha Slide"-esque banger, "Hot to Go." We're also bumpin' that to Charli xcx and having a full Brat summer, and let's not forget Kesha's first independent release, "JOYRIDE," which has us honking our clown noses in excitement. The queens are dropping hits we couldn't even dream of!

Now, how exactly do you get Amazon Music Unlimited for free to celebrate all the anthems coming your way this year? You just need to sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited. If you're not a Prime member and do not want to become a Prime member, you can receive three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free when signing up without having Prime. Current Prime members or new Prime members signing up for the first time will receive five whole months of Amazon Music Unlimited. It's just that easy.

After your free trial, Prime members will be charged $10/month and non-Prime members only signing up for Amazon Music Unlimited will be charged $11/month.

If you're not a Prime member yet, Amazon Prime is $15 per month or $139 for a year. Signing up gets you access to Amazon Music Unlimited with five months free. Plus, you unlock exclusive deals across Amazon that non-Prime members can't get, including the epic Prime Day sales event where you can save big on all sorts of products. Sometimes, there's even a second wave of deals in October.

Prime Video is also part of the package, giving you thousands of movies and TV shows, both originals and classics, at no extra cost. It's an amazing investment, delivering significant savings and a ton of perks all year round. Sign up for Amazon Prime below.

