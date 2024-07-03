9 Early Prime Day Book Deals You Need to Know About

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

After it was announced that Prime Day is to be held on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, we've been seeing early Prime Day deals already dropping on just about everything. AirPods, surge protectors, you name it. One selection of deals we're a little more excited about than others? Early Prime Day book deals. We're ready to get our noses in a good read.

Fiction, non-fiction, thrillers, romances—the list goes on. Amazon is one of the best places to pick up books in 2024 simply because of its vast collection. With everything from bestsellers to hidden gems, it's easy to find exactly what you're looking for.

With all these deals currently going on and the convenience of fast shipping, building your dream library has never been simpler. But, these deals won't last forever, and they might even sell out before Prime Day. Be sure to check out all of these incredible early Prime Day book deals below. And, catch Amazon's full book selection here.

A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set by Sarah J. Maas



$51 $95



Starting us off strong, pick up all five ACOTAR novels by Sara J. Maas for just $51 total right now on Amazon. You'll likely know that this series has been all the rage lately. The series follows the story of Feyre, a huntress who is taken to a magical land as punishment for killing a faerie wolf. As she navigates this dangerous new world, she discovers dark secrets and powerful forces at play. Blending romance, adventure, and fantasy, it's a captivating tale that keeps readers nose down from first book to last.

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden

$7 $13

The Housemaid is one of the best-selling books on Amazon. And, to make it even better, it's only being sold for $7 right now. It follows a woman who takes a job as a housemaid to a wealthy family with dark secrets. The wife is pictured as a bit of a nightmare, always making more of a mess than she has to, constantly lying about her daughter, the whole nine yards. The husband, on the other hand, is a bit more hidden gem of a man. The housemaid takes interest toward him, and given that he is a married man, isn't exactly sure how to go about it. The story continues on as the main character discovers some dark secrets she otherwise shouldn't know, but little does the family know, she has her own secrets, too.

The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz

$9 $13

Here's a classic everyone needs in their library. In The Four Agreements, bestselling author Don Miguel Ruiz dives into the self-limiting beliefs that hold us back and create unnecessary stress. Inspired by ancient Toltec wisdom, he shares four simple yet powerful agreements that can change our lives for the better, bringing more freedom, happiness, and love.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

$10 $17

Lover of Old Hollywood? We've got the perfect choice for you. Aging Hollywood icon Evelyn Hugo is finally ready to spill the secrets of her scandalous life, and she's picked unknown reporter Monique Grant for the job. Monique, whose life is in shambles, is shocked, but seizes the chance to revive her career. At Evelyn's luxurious apartment, Monique hears about Evelyn's rise to fame, her seven husbands, and her dramatic exit from showbiz. As Evelyn's tale of ambition, friendship, and forbidden love unfolds, Monique realizes their lives are intertwined in a tragic, irreversible way. Though fictional, this is a novel that will truly give readers a behind the scenes look at what it's like to be "perfect" in a world that never will be.

The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

$15 $26

In The 48 Laws of Power, Robert Greene breaks down 3,000 years of power dynamics into 48 key rules. Inspired by thinkers like Machiavelli and Sun Tzu, the laws range from "Never Outshine the Master" to "Crush Your Enemy Totally." Whether you're looking to dominate, defend, or just get a grip on power, this book's got you covered in a bold, easy-to-digest format.

Happy Birthday to You! by Dr. Seuss

$4 $17

Bring some nostalgia to your library with this Dr. Seuss classic. With adorable depictions of birthday celebrations coating every page, this is a great way for adults and kids alike to get celebrating birthday after birthday. Time for a new tradition!

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

$15 $29

With over six million copies sold, Lessons in Chemistry is well worth the numerous accolades it has been awarded. This book follows a chemist named Elizabeth Zott who, in the early 1960s, is thrown on a team with male colleagues at Hastings Research Institute that don't quite grasp equality. Here, she excels, but later in life, she becomes the host of a cooking show called Supper at Six, where she provokes women to change the status quo, resulting in a band of both fans and haters. This is a smartly written story with outwardly comical punches that celebrates women through and through—a total must read for anyone.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

$13 $24.50

Fantasy novels are in, and that's not only due to ACOTAR. Take a gander at Fourth Wing and you'll see what we mean. This best-sellers follows 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, who was meant to live a quiet life in the Scribe Quadrant. This is until her tough-as-nails mother insists she joins the elite dragon riders of Navarre. Despite being smaller and frailer than her peers, Violet must survive in a brutal world where dragons don't bond with fragile humans—they incinerate them. With cadets willing to kill for a dragon bond and the ruthless Xaden Riorson targeting her, Violet must use her wits to survive. As war intensifies and the kingdom's wards fail, she suspects a dark secret within the leadership. At Basgiath War College, it's graduate or die.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

$15 $19

Ready for a solid cry? Pick up Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow. Sam Masur spots Sadie Green at a subway station, reigniting a friendship that turns into a legendary partnership. Childhood friends, they pool resources and, before graduating college, create the blockbuster game Ichigo, catapulting them to instant fame and fortune. As they become successful and rich, their ambitions and personal betrayals challenge their friendship. Spanning thirty years and various locations, Gabrielle Zevin's Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow explores identity, disability, failure, and the redemptive power of connection and love.

