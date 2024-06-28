5 Unbelievable Early Prime Day Surge Protector Deals You Can't Miss

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The best early Prime Day deals have arrived, gearing up for the highly anticipated two-day sales extravaganza on Tuesday, July 16, and Wednesday, July 17. So far, we've seen some killer deals on AirPods, TVs, and more. But, sometimes it isn't about the 'want' when it comes to saving, it's more about the 'need'. And, something you most definitely need this year? Early Prime Day surge protector deals. Because we all know too dang well there aren't enough outlets in your home.

Prime Day Surge Protectors Amazon/Getty Images

Surge protectors are safe-to-use outlet extensions that maximize the two-outlet design homes typically come with. These days, surge protectors don't only come with more than two outlets, but USB and USB-C charging ports as well, making it way easier to charge smartphones and laptops in addition to hanging string lights, setting up oil diffusers, and really, anything you want.

While some might assume these plug extenders cost an arm and a leg, right now they're on sale ahead of Prime Day at prices we actually can't believe. Like, so much so that you're probably going to want to buy two.

Typically, surge protectors aren't smart plugs, but they might as well be given how creatively designed these extenders are. You can quite literally charge your phone, cook up some pizza bagels in the air fryer, plug in your TV, attach some LED lights, and hook up your new Alexa device all in one go. They simplify your life in a way the typical two-outlet design cannot. Plus, they're designed to be entirely safe to use.

Find the best surge protectors on sale ahead of Prime Day and start your savings early below.

QINLIANF 5 Outlet Extender with 4 USB Charging Ports



Best Overall

QINLIANF 5 Outlet Extender with 4 USB Charging Ports Amazon

$10 $20



At 50% off, this multi-function USB outlet is a game-changer, fitting duplex outlets perfectly. With five outlets and four USB charger ports, it offers ample space and functionality for all your devices. The smart charge technology ensures optimal charging speed, while the reliable surge protector circuit keeps everything safe.

POWERIVER Surge Protector with 4 USB Ports



Runner Up

POWERIVER Surge Protector with 4 USB Ports Amazon

$13 $20

This multi-plug outlet is a compact powerhouse with five outlets and four USB ports, just like the first option. The only reason it's in our second spot? Well, the previous one is $3 less. This one's smart design includes widely spaced outlets to prevent blocking, and a built-in surge protector for safety.

QINLIAF USB Outlet Extender Surge Protector



Best Space Saver

QINLIAF USB Outlet Extender Surge Protector Amazon

$8 $10

This 9-in-1 outlet extender features six (yes, six!) outlets, two USB ports, and one USB-C, proving that big things can come in small packages. The unique swivel design saves space, allowing the outlets to rotate 90 degrees for convenience and fit large plugs without blocking each other. That means there's no way you'll cover the second outlet on your wall. The smart USB ports automatically detect what kind of device is plugged in to provide optimal charging speeds. To keep it frank, this one really redefines the classic surge protector.

HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip

Best Extension Cord

HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip Amazon

$17 $20

This 12-in-1 power strip, perfect for awkwardly placed outlets, features a 5-foot extension cord, eight widely spaced outlets, two USB ports, and two USB-C ports for powering up to 12 devices simultaneously. Hold on, let us catch our breath after that one. Its compact, three-sided design saves space, making it ideal for home, office, or dorm use. With comprehensive safety protections, it's both reliable and durable. Combining extra outlets with extra length simply makes this one god-tier. Think of it as the Stretch Armstrong of power strips if he were to be in a live-action film played by Morgan Freeman. You get the gist.

Addtam Surge Protector with Night Light

Addtam Surge Protector with Night Light Amazon

$15 $20

This 9-in-1 USB wall outlet features three USB ports, one USB-C, and five outlets, perfect for any and all of your gadgets. The LED night light around the edge is great for scaring monsters away from bedrooms, nurseries, and more, turning on only when it gets dark. Enjoy fast and efficient charging for all your devices with this handy, bright outlet extender.

